Early tactics the key in Simpson Memorial

Muscle Factory will resume from a spell at Menangle tonight.

EARLY tactics will be vital in tonight’s Group 2 Simpson Memorial at Menangle according to reinswoman Lauren Tritton.

The premiership winning driver is taking the reins behind the $1.33 TAB Fixed Odds favourite Muscle Factory and drawing barrier one with the colt has not made the situation any easier Tritton admitted.

“It’s an awkward barrier for him as he does have early speed but for his whole two-year-old season we drove him with handbrakes on early and just drove him out easy to stay out of trouble,” said Tritton.

“This draw won’t allow us to do that and this is a pretty fast front line.”

One rival Tritton will have her eyes on early is Victorian visitor Lochinvar Art.

The colt is the only other starter in single figure odds at $4.20 and will begin from outside the front line.

“It will be interesting to see what they do with him early and it will be interesting to see Muscle Factory and Lochinvar Art race each other again,” said Tritton.

“Muscles is tough whereas Lochinvar Art has a quick last half in him.

“Lochinvar Art has been running some ridiculous sectionals in Victoria and just drawn where he has, you would expect that they will have to put him into the race at some stage.”

Muscle Factory and Lochinvar Art clashed in the Breeders Challenge Final last June with the pair finishing third and second respectively.

Lochinvar Art has had two starts this season for a win and a second while Muscle Factory is first up from a spell.

“We couldn’t have him any better,” said Tritton.

“He went super winning his trial and there has been some good form come out of that trial too.”

Meanwhile, Tritton’s other two starters have already raced this season.

This includes Petes Big Jim which finished sixth at Menangle on December 18.

“He got himself beat last start over-racing, pulling outside the leader which is not his go,” said Tritton.

“He is the fastest two-year-old out of the gate that I’ve ever driven so should be suited by his draw.”

Tritton’s other starter is Petes Said So.

“He has blistering early speed as well,” said Tritton.

“He is the highest assessed horse in the race so deserves his spot in the field.”

Petes Said So will be driven by Lachie Manzelmann while Josh Aiken has obtained the drive on Petes Big Jim.

AMANDA RANDO

MEDIA & COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER