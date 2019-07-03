Eclipse Me N equalled world record 1:48.2

WILKES-BARRE PA - Eclipse Me N equaled the world record for older pacing mares on a 5/8-mile track when she won the $17,500 featured distaff pace in 1:48.2 during the Tuesday harness racing twilight card at the Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

Eclipse Me N, a seven-year-old daughter of Real Desire coming off a 1:50.4 win at Yonkers, went right to the front for driver Simon Allard and stayed in firm control of the race, going out in :26.3, posting :27.3 splits in the middle for :54.1 and 1:21.4 clockings, and then storming home in :26.3 to equal the divisional world record first established right here at Pocono by Drop The Ball on August 17, 2013. Pocketsitter Shebang N finished two lengths behind the new world champion, who is trained by Rene Allard, is owned by Allard Racing Inc., Yves Sarrazin, and Donald Mac Rae, and reduced her mark from 1:50.1.

The freshman trotting colt Paulie Walnuts is perfect after two career starts after a wire-to-wire 1:56.2 victory, not only a lifetime best but also a North American season's record. The likely reason trainer Gareth Dowse could lure driver Jim Morrill Jr. to Pocono for his first appearance since May 19, Paulie Walnuts went to the front early and had no problems throughout the mile, although Hit Show did very well from the pocket to stay within 1¼ lengths of the winner at the finish. The son of Andover Hall out of D Liteful Hanover (a half-sister to Donato Hanover ) looks like a potential stakes colt for owner Howard Taylor.

Anthony Napolitano drove five winners on the Tuesday Pocono card, three of them for trainer Jose Godinez.

PHHA / Pocono