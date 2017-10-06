Met's Hall romps in International Stallion Stakes

LEXINGTON, KY-- Met's Hall trotted into a hot pace to take the top, maintaining and expanding his lead while advancing to a 1:52.4 open-length performance in the fourth of five harness racing divisions of the $300,000 Trixton International Stallion Stakes (ISS), sponsored by Deo Volente Farms, on Thursday, October 5 at The Red Mile .

Sitting second as Farsetti Hanover sprinted to the quarter in :26.4, Met's Hall took the front moving into the backstretch, setting a half of :54.4 and held control at three-quarters in 1:24.1 before kicking away from pocket-sitter Farsetti Hanover into the stretch. Dawson Springs, riding cover around the turn, closed for third.

Owned by Stroy Inc. and Andy Miller Stable Inc., Met's Hall, by Cantab Hall out of the Mutineer mare Met's Inn, won his fifth race in eight starts this season, compiling $127,135 in earnings. The $2.80 winner is conditioned by Julie Miller and was driven by Andy Miller.

Following a disqualification, Night Rhythm was placed first in the opening division of the ISS, taking over the top spot from Shoshie Deo, who interfered with 6-5 favorite Wolfgang down the backstretch, causing him to lose stride.

Night Rhythm launched for the top, grabbing the lead before trotting a quarter in :28.1, with Shoshie Deo trotting in second. Into the backstretch, Seven Iron tipped first over, advancing toward the leader with Wolfgang riding his cover briefly, clearing the top before a :57 half.

Patent Leather rushed first over after the half, taking the lead from Seven Iron moving into the turn. Shoshie Deo, shuffled to third, tipped wide moving to three-quarters, pressuring pacesetter Patent Leather in 1:26.1 before powering to the lead in the stretch. Night Rhythm, shuffled to fourth, fanned off the rail and trotted down the center of the track while Patent Leather faded at the inside in third, with Shoshie Deo holding a length advantage on Night Rhythm at the line, with Patent Leather third and Seven Iron fourth.

With Shoshie Deo disqualified to sixth, Night Rhythm, by Muscle Hill out of the Andover Hall mare Tail Of Night, won his second race in six starts, earning $77,552 for owners Lindy Farms of Connecticut and Robert Rudolph. Trained by Frank Antonacci and driven by Scott Zeron, he paid $26.80 to win.

Fourth Dimension brushed to the front and coasted to a lifetime-best 1:52.4 win in the second ISS division.

Sitting third as Hat Trick Habit posted a :28.3 opening quarter, Brian Sears tipped Fourth Dimension wide, rushing to take control before three-eighths. Leading unchallenged through a :57 half and three-quarters in 1:25.2, Fourth Dimension turned for home clear of Hat Trick Habit chasing from second, with Crystal Fashion rallying off cover down the center of the track, grabbing second while Hat Trick Habit settled for third.

By Chapter Seven out of the Muscle Hill mare Corazon Blue Chip, Fourth Dimension, owned by Courant Inc., won his fifth race in seven starts, earning $129,700. Trained by Marcus Melander, he paid $5.40 to win.

Quality Kemp sat the pocket and slingshot passed 3-2 favorite and tempo-setter Keystone Apache to take the third ISS split in 1:54.3.

Matt Kakaley sent Quality Kemp for the lead, trotting a quarter in :28.3 before yielding to Keystone Apache after a :57.1 half. Sitting as Keystone Apache trotted to three-quarters in 1:25.4, Quality Kemp remained at the rail until pulling wide into the eighth pole, trotting one-and-three-quarter lengths clear of My Lindy Winner rallying down the center of the track into second, while Keystone Apache shortened in stride and held on for third.

Returning $26.60 to win, Quality Kemp, by Muscle Hill from the Credit Winner mare Impressive Kemp, broke his maiden in the tenth start of his career. The Ron Burke trainee has earned $67,962 this season for owners Burke Racing Stable, Silva, Purnell and Libby, Weaver Bruscemi, and Michelle Yanek.

Scoring his fifth-consecutive win and besting Peter Haughton-winner You Know You Do, Fashionwoodchopper took the final ISS division, winning in 1:53.

Can't Afford It took the early lead, going a quarter in :28.3 before Fashionwoodchopper moved from the pocket to take the lead heading to the half. Timed in :56.1, Fashionwoodchopper was unpressured moving into the far turn, while You Know You Do, trotting fifth, began a first-over move towards the leader.

You Know You Do trotted up to Fashionwoodchopper's wheel at three-quarters in 1:25.1, but stalled into the stretch. Fashionwoodchopper held a narrow lead through the stretch, with Can't Afford It attempting to shake out of the pocket and Samo Different Day swooping into contention in the final strides. Fashionwoodchopper held a half-length lead at the line, with Samo Different Day second and Can't Afford It third.

Winning his fifth race in eight starts this season, Fashionwoodchopper, by Donato Hanover from the Muscles Yankee mare Woodshopper, has earned $234,818 for owner Fashion Farms LLC. Trained by Jim Campbell and driven by David Miller, he paid $4.80 to win.

Grand Circuit racing continues at The Red Mile on Friday, October 6 with five divisions of the $289,000 Muscle Hill ISS Two-Year-Old Filly Trot, sponsored by Southwind Farms. The nine-race program also features a $7,642.48 Pick-4 carryover, starting with the sixth race on the card. First-race post is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EDT.