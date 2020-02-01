EHV-1 at Saratoga causes scratches

East Rutherford, NJ - In response to a Saratoga Harness track, all horses entered to race this weekend at The Meadowlands that are stabled at that track have been scratched as a precaution. - In response to a possible case of respiratory EHV-1 attrack, all horses entered to race this weekend atthat are stabled at that track have been scratched as a precaution.

When he became aware of the situation this morning, Meadowlands Race Secretary Scott Warren contacted Presiding Judge Pete Koch to discuss how they might best protect horses and horsemen racing at The Meadowlands.

After consulting with the New Jersey Racing Commission (NJRC) veterinarians it was decided to eliminate the risk of allowing horses from Saratoga to be brought into the paddock, thus the scratches which number 15 on Friday and 3 on Saturday. Affected horsemen were notified immediately.