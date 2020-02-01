Day At The Track

EHV-1 at Saratoga causes scratches

08:48 AM 01 Feb 2020 NZDT
East Rutherford, NJ - In response to a possible case of respiratory EHV-1 at Saratoga Harness track, all horses entered to race this weekend at The Meadowlands that are stabled at that track have been scratched as a precaution.
 
When he became aware of the situation this morning, Meadowlands Race Secretary Scott Warren contacted Presiding Judge Pete Koch to discuss how they might best protect horses and horsemen racing at The Meadowlands.
 
After consulting with the New Jersey Racing Commission (NJRC) veterinarians it was decided to eliminate the risk of allowing horses from Saratoga to be brought into the paddock, thus the scratches which number 15 on Friday and 3 on Saturday. Affected horsemen were notified immediately.
 

"We hope to get more information this weekend and will communicate to the affected horsemen about entering on Tuesday for next weekend," said Warren. "Only those horses stables on the grounds at Saratoga are affected by the exclusion until the problem is controlled to the satisfaction of the NJRC vets."

