Ella Michelle A takes feature at Yonkers

YONKERS, NY, Friday, January 18, 2019 - Ella Michelle A (Joe Bongiorno, $7.70) won the draw for the inner half of the gate, then left the other lasses at her mercy Friday night (Jan. 18th), easily winning Yonkers Raceway's harness racing $44,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap Pace.

Ella Michelle A stuffed both Amateur Hour (Brent Holland) and Clear Idea (Matt Kakaley) in behind, while 3-2 favorite Itty Bitty (Jason Bartlett) was forced to retreat after she, too, tried leaving.

Meanwhile, Ella Michelle A had an issue (:27.4, :57, 1:25.4, 1:55.1), with Clear Idea faltering after a weak second move. Ella Michelle A had a couple of lengths in and out of the final turn before winning by three. Culinary Delight N (Larry Stalbaum) offered late lane pace to get second, with a tough-trip Itty Bitty, 53-1 rank outsider Made of Jewels AS (Troy Beyer) and Amateur Hour settling for the minors.

For second choice Ella Michelle A, a now-8-year-old Down Under daughter of Cammibest owned and trained by Chris Scicluna, it was a winning seasonal debut. The exacta paid $89.50, the triple returned $324.50 and the superfecta paid $2,896.

YONKERS CANCELS SATURDAY LIVE RACING, EVENING SIMULCASTING

Yonkers Raceway has cancelled its live racing program (and evening simulcasting) for tomorrow (Saturday, Jan. 19th), due to the impending snow and ice storm. It’s the first cancellation of 2019.

Afternoon simulcasting is available until approximately 6 PM.

Live racing is scheduled to resume Monday night (Jan. 21st), with the usual first post of 6:50 PM.

Frank Drucker