Dover Downs Tuesday features

DOVER, Del. --- Elysium Linda used the passing lane to end Royal Becca J's two-race win streak in the $25,000 Open/Handicap trot while Soda Pump made several moves en route to a harness racing victory in the sub-feature.

Jack Parker Jr. rushed Royal Becca J from the outside into the lead at the quarter in :27.1. The gelding held the lead through a :564 half and 1:25.3three quarters and continued to lead until deep in the lane when Corey Callahan took the passing lane and got up by a neck in 1:53.3. Theresademoninme (Jonathan Roberts) closed strongly to nab third place in the field of eight.

The previous race, a $13,00 Winners-Over trot, found Soda Pump used several times during a 1:53.1 mile. Tim Tetrick spend most of the race two wide and apparently beaten before rallying in deep stretch for his third win of the year for trainer Scott DiDomenico and owners Tetrick and Triple D Stables. Horses were two and three wide at several points with Perseverance (Art Stafford Jr.) challenging at the half-mile and later Tough Mac (Corey Callahan) three-wide before the three-quarters snatching the lead and seemingly opening up on his eight opponents until Soda Pump's late rally. Crazsahana (Allan Davis) also came on to edge Tough Mac for place.

Stafford Jr. and Filled Donut scored an impressive 1:54 triumph in a $13,500 trot. L Dees Yoyo Ma (Steve Nason) was a fast-finishing second with Torkil (Montrell Teague) the third-place finisher. Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta AND Lou Walls own the Andover Hall-Miss Gertrude gelding who now is three-wins, a second and a third in five races this year.

Bro Hanover won the $12,000 Winners, the card's top pace. Sean Bier drove the Somebeachsomewhere -BurningPoint gelding's third win in four 2018 starts for owner-trainer Crissy Crissman-Bier. Sonny Somewhere (Tony Morgan) was runner-up. Takeittotheface (Tetrick), third.

NEWBORN SASSY, BETTORHAVEANOTHER JOIN $25,000 MARES OPEN

Stakes seasoned Newborn Sassy and newcomer Bettorhaveanother are new faces in this week’s $25,000 Mares Open/Handicap on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at Dover Downs. An $18,000 and a $13,000 female pace head the undercard . Post time is 4:30 p.m.

In the $25,000 distaff feature, Gary Ewing’s solid Sweet Robbie drew the rail with driver At Stafford Jr. is one of the meet’s most consistent performers and last season’s Horse of the Meet; Enhance Your Mind and Vic Kirby and JFE Enterprise’s Scandalicious, now only less than seven dollars from earning $500,000 will be driven by Jonathan Roberts. These are the 1-2-3 starters in post-position order.

Newborn Sassy, owned by CC Racing and JoAnn Looney-King, is the richest in the eight-mare field at $762,415. The two sharpest among the stats are Divas Image with Tony Morgan with outside post 8 for owners Our Hrs Cents, Stable 45 and J&T Silva stable’s Divas Image who won this event four of the last five weeks and Terror At night racing for Ed Maas, Arlene Paisley and Nanticoke Racing, a winner of three of her last four outings. Eddie Davis Jr. will pilot Claim To Fame’s Hold It Hanover, who completes the field.

Heading the undercard, in the $18,000 Mares Winners pace with four starters fresh from victories: Brian and Carrie Malone’s Rosy Outlook (Morgan); Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms; Roselily (Art Stafford Jr.) She’s No Spinster (Davis) and Marion Beachy’s Berazzled (Tetrick) making her first local start.

Marv Bachrad