DOVER, Del.--- Empress Deo does it again coming from last to win her third consecutive harness racing $20,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap pace at Dover Downs on a mild Tuesday, Dec. .27. Driver George Dennis collected four wins.

Leaving from the outside in a strong field of seven female pacers, Empress Deo was again not heard from until late in a 1:53.3 mile but in the stretch Allan Davis sent the Rocknroll Hanover -Little Miss K five-year-old into overdrive streaking past six opponents to score her seventh victory of 2017 for trainer Wayne Givens' Legacy Racing Of Delaware.

It was an all-out battle for the front in the lane with Elliesjet N (Jonathan Roberts), Purrfect Bags (Vic Kirby) and race-favorite Lightning Mach N (Tim Tetrick), along the passing lane, across the track with Empress Deo blurring past in the final strides. Elliesjet N finished second in front of Lightning Mach N, who came into the event with a perfect three-for-three wins in her first U.S. starts.

Empress Deo has won her last three in-a-row and four of her last five starts with the only blemish, a second, beaten by a nose. Of her eight races since the meet began, she also has two other second place finishes and all eight purse checks. She completes this year earning $171,633 and $352,061 lifetime.

In the sub-feature $15,000 Filly and mare Winners-Over pace, owner-trainer Bryan Truitt's Enhance Your Mind overwhelmed her challengers as driver Vic Kirby won-for-fun in 1:52 by open lengths. A four-year-old daughter of Riggins -Enhance The Night, Enhance Your Mind won for the eighth time this year banking $95,770. B Stern (Montrell Teague) was second. Arts Jem (Tetrick) was third.

On the undercard, JL Wonder Woman scored her fourth win in a row in1:53 taking a $9.000 distaff pace. Driver Vic Kirby and Matt Ivory own the Feelin Friskie -One Wild Woman filly who won for the sixth time this campaign. The Ohio-bred has won $62,955 this year.

George Dennis who won three races Monday, added another four including both halves of the daily double, to give him seven in two nights. Ross Wolfenden, Jim Morand, Allan Davis, Vic Kirby and trainer Wayne Givens had two wins apiece.

IL MAGO SEEKS THIRD STRAIGHT IN $20,000 HANDICAP TROT FEATURE

Il Mago, fresh from consecutive wins looks for another $20,000 Open/Handicap trot in the Wednesday, Dec. 28 feature race on a strong all trot at Dover Downs.

Tim Tetrick was at the controls for both victories but this week he must leave from the outside in the eight-horse field. CC Racing owns the Canadian-bred seven-year-old who has won eight-times this year. Bill Lambos and Dionisios Liberatos’ B Yoyo driven by Joe Bongiorno has been consistent in recent starts with two wins, four seconds in his last seven top class races at Eastern tracks leads the contenders.

Tag Up And Go with Bret Brittingham driving for Brian Clark and Adams Racing finished a strong second last start. Vic Kirby will pilot Richard Pollucci’s Frost Free Hanover. Frank Chick’s Awsome Valley will be driven by George Dennis. Callam Racing’s sturdy regular Spunky Jack gets a good trip from the rail. Its Payday Friday, a recent local winner with Corey Callahan has upset credentials as does trainer Antonio Buttitta’s hard-hitting Muscerene with Tony Morgan in the bike.

Two $15,000 Winners-Over trots for 3,4& 5-Year-Olds lead the undercard. In one, Steel Reserve, owned by Chris Giaccio and trainer-driver Vic Kirby, spent most of his last start on the outside racing first-over and still was only 2-1/2 lengths off at the finish. Jim Moore’s Royal Becca K (Jack Parker Jr.) is rounding back to top form. Barbara Kirby’s Myclaimtovictory (Ross Wolfenden) has won two of his last three.

The second division features Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms’ Celebrity Pegasus (Art Stafford) who just missed finished second last time, Bluebird Reverend (Montrell Teague), an Indiana-bred champion, owned by Dennis, Johannsen, Case and trainer Bob Reeser and three horses which won their most recent. Delbert Cain and Nanticoke Racing’s Delaware champ, the fast Go Byem (Jim Morand), I Like My Boss (Yannick Gingras), a winner for owner-trainer Bob Shahan and Martin Sternberg and Stake Your Claim Stable’s Uva Hanover (Morgan) starting from the outside.

Weekday post time for Monday through Thursday racing is 4:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are dark days. Parking and admission are free. Reservations are suggested for the popular Winner's Circle Restaurant's acclaimed Buffet and for the 4-star Dover Downs Hotel. Call 302-674-4600.

Simulcasting of top harness and thoroughbred racing plus 3-game parleys of NFL games is available in the Dover Downs Sports Book, daily from 12 Noon to 12 Midnight.