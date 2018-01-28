Endeavor upsets in Big M feature

Endeavor and trainer-driver Pat Lachance take the Meadowlands feature Saturday night, scoring in the Preferred Handicap for pacers.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Having beaten mid-range conditioned foes in his last start, Endeavor wasn't given much of a chance by the betting public in Saturday night's harness racing feature at the Meadowlands, when he went up against some tough customers in the $20,000 Preferred Handicap for pacers and was sent off at odds of 12-1.

The betting public had this one all wrong.

After a tough-trip, fifth-place finish at the hands of the red-hot Western Joe a week ago, Bettor's Edge was sent to the gate as the 3-2 public choice. The son of Bettor's Delight was permitted to rate the middle half in :57, so it appeared the veteran with the $2 million bank account was on his way.

But Endeavor wasn't having it.

The Pat Lachance trained and driven son of American Ideal sat a three-hole trip from the start, tipped off the rail at the head of the stretch and steamrolled right by the leader uncorking a final quarter of :25.4 to win by three-quarters-of-a-length in 1:50.2. Bettor's Edge held second with Sweet Rock claiming the show dough.

Endeavor returned $27.60 to his backers for owner Helene Fillion of Mirabel, QC, CA.

A LITTLE MORE: Trainer Ross Croghan was on target with his "Down Under Wonders" on the program, scoring with New Zealand-breds Hug The Wind N ($4.60 to win, 1:50.2 for the mile) and Mr Euroman N ($3.40, 1:50). He missed going three-for-three when his Sprinter N failed as the 1-2 choice in the finale. ... Anthony Napolitano and Andy Miller both recorded driving triples. ... Big payoffs were there for the taking once again as the Pick 5 returned $12,188.15 while the 20-Cent Survivor Pick 10 came back $16,312.50. ... The Late 20-Cent Jackpot Super High Five failed to result in a single-ticket winner, bloating the carryover to $84,140.06. ... All-source wagering on the 13-race card reached $2,790,201, a new high for 2018. ... Racing resumes at the Big M Friday at 6:35 p.m.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations