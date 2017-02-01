Win streaks on the line in features

DOVER, Del. --- Red-hot Enhance Your Mind, a winner of her last five races in-a-row, puts her harness racing streak on the line in this week’s $20,000 Mares Open Handicap on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Dover Downs. Post time is 4:30 p.m. In a $15,000 pace, Vintage Babe goes after her seventh win in-a-row.

Meet leading driver Vic Kirby has driven the Bryan Truitt owned and trained six-year-old in all her impressive wins. This time, she must start from outside post 8.

Elliesjet N gets her first start for new owner Foulk Stables after being purchase last week at sale. Jonathan Roberts has been her regular driver this meet.

Owner-trainer Gary Ewing’s Sweet Bobbie driven by Ross Wolflenden has been solid in her recent starts with a win and three seconds in her last five outings.

She won last week after three consecutive second-place finishes.

Highly touted Lightning Mach N gets a big post change with Yannick Gingras driving the Down Under distaff from post 2. won her first three starts since arriving from Down Under. She was a beaten favorite finishing third a half-length off in her last start. Talented Nat A Virgin, with Corey Callahan racing for J&TSilva and Robert Cooper stables, has consecutive seconds and a win in her last three races. JFE Enterprises’ veteran Scandalicious, had been victim of outside posts recently. She will be driven by Tony Morgan, from post 8.

Trainer Ed Gannon and driver Yannick Gingras’ Vintage Babe brings a six-race win streak into a $15,000 Mares 4&5-Year-Old pace on an excellent supporting card on the all-female pacing Tuesday program.

Monday through Thursday live racing begins at 4:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are ‘dark days’ at the track. Fine food is available while watching the races at the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600.