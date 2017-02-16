Enhance Your Mind romps

DOVER, Del.--- Enhance Your Mind guided by Vic Kirby, who posted four straight harness racing wins in January, returned to the winner's circle on Tuesday, Feb. 14 taking the $20,000 Valentine's Day Mares Open pace at Dover Downs.

Driver Kirby left fast with the improving five-year-old daughter of Riggins -Enhance The Night and led throughout the 1:51.1 mile. After fighting off a backstretch challenge from even-money favorite Nat A Virgin (Corey Callahan), Enhance Your Mind rolled off a 27.4 final panel to thwart her six followers. Mischief Maker N (Ross Wolfenden) finished second for the third consecutive time. KJ's Caroline (Yannick Gingras) came on for third.

The win was the fourth in five starts this year for Enhance Your Mind, owned and trained by Bryan Truitt. She has won $42,700 in 2017. It was her 12 career win raising her total bankroll to $140,490.

In the $15,500 4&5-Year-Olds Mares pace, Dismissal, a four-year-old Western Terror -Her Mattjesty mare piloted by Montrell Teague took the lead early from 32-1 shot Valuable Art (Callahan) and then led the rest of the way for a 1:51.2 victory her third in a row for trainer Doug Lewis and owner CTC Stable. Overlooked Valuable Art held on for second with Vintage Babe (Gingras), a winner of six of her last eight, settling for third.

Tony Morgan and Art Stafford Jr. racked up three wins each. Montrell Teague, trainer Doug Lewis, owner CTC Stable, owners-trainers Brian Malone, Josh Parker and owner Nanticoke Racing, all had two winners.

TIRADE HANOVER, TOUGH MAC PUT WIN STEAKS ON LINE WEDNESDAY

Tirade Hanover puts a three-race win streak and Tough Mac, two wins-in-a-row, in the strong Wednesday, Feb. 15 $20,000 Open Handicap trot at Dover Downs. Post time is 4:30 p.m. Tim Tetrick is back from vacation with four drives on today’s card.

After starting slowly this meet, Tirade Hanover, with driver Yannick Gingras, is now at the top of his game carrying a three-race winning banner into this week’s top trot. Owned by trainer Leigh Raymer, Moss and the Solomons, Tirade Hanover already is a $761,921 career winner of 34 races. Mike Casalino’s Tough Mac, meanwhile, is also in rare form with consecutive wire-to-wire wins and three of his last five outings with Corey Callahan at the controls. I’m So Striking and Eddie Dennis is also fresh from an impressive victory for Lois & Earl Walters and E&K Stable.

The only female in the octet of performers is Bill Cantrell’s Classic Belisima with driver Art Stafford Jr., who has won two of her last three. Tim Tetrick will drive the steady Il Mago for CC Racing while Vic Kirby handles Rich Polluci’s Sold Frost Free Hanover. Uva Hanover piloted by Tony Morgan, owned by Martin Sternberg and Stake Your Claim Stable and local favorite I Like My Boss, drew the rail for trainer Bob Shahan and the Parsons.

In the $15,500 4&5-Year-Old Winners-Over trot sub feature, Richard Gutnick and TLP Stables’ Moonlight Cocktail (Morgan) tries to get back in the win column after last week when her four race win streak came to an end. Mike Casalino’s Earl’s Speeder (Callahan) won this event with Jim Moore’s Royal Becca J (Jack Parker Jr.) and Bluebird Reverend (Montrell Teague) third for trainer Bpb Reeser, Dan Dennis, Jay Johannsen and Holly Case..

Weekday post time for Monday through Thursday racing is 4:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are dark days. Parking and admission are free. Reservations are suggested for the Winner's Circle Restaurant’s acclaimed Buffet and for the 4-star Dover Downs Hotel. Call 302-674-4600. Top harness and thoroughbred races are featured in the Racing and Sports Book daily for 12 Noon until 12 Midnight.