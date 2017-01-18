Six-in-a-row for daughter of Vintage Master

DOVER, Del.--- Streaking Enhance Your Mind stepped up in class to score a 1:51.3victory in the $20,000 Mares Open Handicap pace while Vintage Babe lengthened her harness racing win streak to six-in-a-row over a sloppy track on Tuesday, Jan.17 at Dover Downs. Yannick Gingras had five wins.

Vic Kirby drove the Delaware-sired Riggins -Enhance The Night six-year-old who loves the front end to an impressive 1:51.3 triumph in the week's top distaff event. Owned and trained by Bryan Truitt, Enhance Your Mind came into her own last season winning nearly $100,000 in purses. She won her third of 2017, fourth straight and seventh win in her last eight starts this meet, turning back seven rivals with a :27.1 final panel. Nat A Virgin (Corey Callahan) was a game second challenging the winner from the backstretch to late in the stretch. The sharp Sweet Bobbie (Art Stafford Jr.) was third.

One race earlier, Yannick Gingras guided Vintage Babe home first for the sixth consecutive time to post a 1:52.2 decision in a $13,500 4&5-Year-Old Mares contest. Ed Gannon Jr. trains Vintage Babe and co-owns with Frank Canzone and Bob Sabatini the four-year-old daughter of Vintage Master -Bunkhouse Babe. Barbara's Shadow (Kirby), who has won her previous two races, finished second. Valuable Art (Callahan) was the show horse.

Yannick Gingras made the winner's circle five times, Corey Callahan had a triple. George Dennis, owner-trainer Trish Foulk and Foulk Stables had two winners.

FROST FREE HANOVER SEEKS 3RD STRAIGHT IN $20,000 OPEN TROT Frost Free Hanover has used consecutive come-from-behind performances to win the last two Tuesday feature races and again is the one-to-beat in the $20,000 Open/Handicap trot at Dover Downs. So far this meet, Rich Pollucci's Frost Free Hanover's strong closing brushes for driver Vic Kirby, including three wins, two seconds and a third in eight starts. Previously, CC Racing's Il Mago with Pat Berry in the bike, had consecutive feature race wins. Uva Hanover is also razor sharp with two wins, a second and a third in his last four outing with Tony Morgan driving for owners Martin Sternberg and Stake Your Claim Stable. Corey Callahan pilots Mike Casalino's veteran Tough Mac, who also has two feature trot wins this meet. The other starters are Ed Gannon's hard-hitting Winbak Charles M with Yannick Gingras. Owner-trainer Antonino Buttitta's Muscerene, with Allen Davis and Geore&Tina Dennis' Uwantapieceofme (Dennis), from the rail, complete the starting lineup. A $15,500 Winners-Over trot for 4&5-Year-olds leads the undercard. Bluebird Reverend (Montrell Teague) owned by Davis, Johannsen, Holly Case and trainer Bobby Reeser, was a wire-to-wire 1:53.4 winner last Wednesday. Celebrity Pegasus (Art Stafford Jr.) has been a close-up second in his last two for owners Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms. The nine-horse field includes Delbert Cain and Nanticoke Racing's fast Go Byem (Jim Morand) was a game second last start. Owner-trainer Bobby Glassmeyer's Tymal Signature (Jonathan Roberts), Chris Giaccio and driver Vic Kirby's Steel Reserve. Jim Moore's steady Royal Becca J (Jack Parker Jr.), Jovanni Vilanova's Gillie The Kid (Morgan), Mike Casalino's newcomer Earl's Speeder (Callahan) drew the rail with Gregg and Tom Morris' Doggone Slots (Roger Plante )leaves from outside post 9 in second tier. Marv Bachrad




