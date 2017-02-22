Enchance Your Mind winningest horse of 2017 season

Barbara's Shadow was one of four winners on the day for driver Vic Kirby

Enhance Your Mind posts her fifth win of the 2017 season for driver Vic Kirby

DOVER, DE -- Enhance Your Mind became the winningest horse of the year scoring a 1:51.1 conquest in the $20,000 Mares Open Handicap on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Dover Downs.

Driver Vic Kirby, starting from post 8, left and took the lead after a :26.4 opening panel, to take command the rest of the mile on the way to her fifth win in six races in 2017 for owner-trainer Bran Truitt. It was the five-year-old Riggins-Enhance The Night 's 13 career win upping her lifetime earnings to $152,490. The sharp Sweet Bobbie (Art Stafford Jr.) closed strongly to finish second. Dublin Rose (Jonathan Roberts), last at the half came on to take show honors.

Barbara's Shadow, with Vic Kirby piloting, pulled a mild surprise in the $15,000 4&5-Year-Old Mares Pace closing with a rush to catch Dismissal (Montrell Teague) at the wire for a head victory in 1:51.3 to end Dismissal's four straight win streak. Owned by trainer Leigh Raymer, Josh Parker and driver Kirby, the victory was the fourth in her last seven starts for the four-year-old daughter of Shadow Play-Bababababarbarapan. In The Shadows (George Dennis) was third.

Apple Bottom Jeans, a Delaware sired champion bred and owned by KDK Standardbreds and conditioned by Kevin Switzer, who stepped into stakes-and-open-competition last year to finish first or second in in 12 of 16 races and win nearly $185-thouand in purses, made her first start of the year a winning one. Montrell Teague led from the start and at the top of the lane stormed away from her eight opponents for an easy 1:52.4 success in an $11,500 pace for young females. Alone Hanover (Kirby) came on to take second in front of Use Your Noodle (Jim Morand).

It was a night to remember for young driver Ed Waishes. In the first race, the 22-year-old drove Heather Minton's Misty Missy between horses late in the stretch to post his first career victory in his 16 lifetime starts.

Vic Kirby drove four winners, Ross Wolfenden had a triple, Corey Callahan, trainers Leigh Rayman, Nick Callahan and owner Breakaway Racing had doubles

Wind Of The North makes his seasonal debut facing Frost Free Hanover and Tough Choice in an eight horse field of top trotter in the $20,000 Open on Wednesday.

Monday through Thursday post time is 4:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are dark days.

