Enhance Your Mind wins $25,000 Open

DOVER,Del.---- Enhance Your Mind showed why she was Dover Down's harness racing 'Horse of the Meet' last season turning back seven adversaries in 1:51.2 to win this week's $25,000 Mares Open pace.

With regular driver Vic Kirby at the controls, Enhance Your Mind raced to the front at the half and then held off a strong challenge from Sweet Bobbie (Art Stafford Jr.) before pulling off to her ninth win of the year for owner-trainer Bryan Truitt. She now has won three of her last five races. Jag Out (Tony Morgan) took the early lead and later closed to finish second. Sweet Bobbie was third.

Enhance Your Mind is a five-year-old daughter of forgotten stallion Riggins from the dam Enhance Your Night. She has now earned $138,020 in 2017.

Take Em overcame starting from post 8 to score a 1:52 triumph in a $15,000 distaff semi-feature. It was the third win for Corey Callahan driving for trainer Bob Reeser and owner Shirley Le Vin. All About The Pace (Jonathan Roberts) was runner-up. Cocktail Time (Morgan) came on for third.

Ross Wolfenden guided Empress Deo to a 1:52.3 victory holding off a strong stretch bid from Hold It Hanover (Callahan). Wayne Givens trains the Rocknroll Hanover -Little Miss K mare for legacy Racing of Del. A winner of three of her last five races, Empress Deo has now banked $110,240 this campaign.

Corey Callahan, the track defending champion, won three times to move into second-place in the standings with 32 wins. Tony Morgan, now only 23 wins shy of number 16,000 in his career, had two wins as did Ross Wolfenden and Allan Davis.

The usually outstanding Thursday card is headed by a $30,000 Preferred pace featuring Mel Mara and Christen Me N and a $25,000 Open with Bag To Riches seeking a second straight win.

Dover Downs now features a 50-cent Pick 5 wager starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

Dover Downs races four days a week, Monday through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m. Fine food is available while watching the races at the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600 for reservations.

Simulcasting of harness and thoroughbred races each day from 12 Noon until 12 Midnight in the Race and Sports Book.

Marv Bachrad