Enhance Your Mind - an impressive victory

FROST FREE HANOVER LOOKS TO REPEAT IN $20,000 OPEN TROT

Frost Free Hanover came on from far back to win last week’s $20,000 Open/Handicap trot and this week faces Il Mago and Uva Hanover in the Wednesday, Jan. 11 feature at Dover Downs.

Rich Pollucci’s Frost Free Hanover has displayed a strong closing brush during all of her starts this meet including two wins and twice second and a third in his last seven starts. This week, Ross Wolfenden will drive. Returning to action is CC Racing’s Il Mago with Vic Kirby, who had consecutive feature race wins until his last outing. Again he will start from post 8.

Uva Hanover put in a strong front-end-performance with Tony Morgan last week before tiring near the wire. He finished third, beaten only be a length for owners Martin Sternberg and Stake Your Claim Stable. Mike Casalino’s veteran Tough Mac, handled by Corey Callahan, also has two feature trot wins this meet. The other starters are Ed Gannon’s hard-hitting Winbak Charles M with Yannick Gingras, I Like My Boss leaves from the rail with Art Stafford Jr. getting the drive for Bob Shahan and Jimmy and Amanda Parsons. Frank Chick’s Awsome Valley with George Dennis has post 2 and owner-trainer Antonino Buttitta’s Muscerene completes the lineup.

A $15,500 Winners-Over trot for 4&5-Year-olds heads the undercard. Celebrity Pegasus (Art Stafford Jr.), owned by Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms, fresh from consecutive seconds, leads a nine-horse field. Delbert Cain and Nanticoke Racing’s Go Byem (Jim Morand) was a game second last start. CC Racing’s Skyway Jaguar (Bret Brittingham) has won two of his last three. Owner-trainer Tymal Signature (Jonathan Roberts) third last time races for post 9 in the second tier.

Jim Moore’s steady Royal Becca J(Jack Parker Jr.), Steel Reserve gets an inside post for Chris Giaccio and owner-trainer-driver Vic Kirby. Inside starters are Barbara Kirby’s Myclaimtovictory (Ross Wolfenden), Howard and Josh Kaufman’s Drinksforthehouse (Corey Callahan) and Doggone Slots (Roger Plante), a winner last start racing for breeders Gregg and Tom Morris.

Weekday post time for Monday through Thursday racing is 4:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are dark days.