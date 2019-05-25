ER Sam and Don Eash upset

ANDERSON, Ind.--May 24, 2019-- With a carry-over in excess of $9,000, Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino has announced a $25,000 Guaranteed Hoosier High-5 pool for Saturday, May 25. In partnership with the United States Trotting Association Strategic Wagering program and the Indiana Standardbred Association, Harrah's Hoosier Park will offer this signature wager for the action packed 11-race harness racing card on Saturday that is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Friday's 14-race card saw a number of longshots factoring in, including Free Love and Andy Shetler who rallied late to get up for second place honors in the last race of the program at odds of 49-1. In the featured race of the program, ER Sam and Don Eash pulled the slight upset to make a clean sweep of the $18,000 Hal Dale Pacing Series.

Utilizing a :25.4 final quarter, ER Sam was able to track down the heavily favored, Little Rocket Man and Trace Tetrick, to score in 1:51.1. With the win, ER Sam recorded his third consecutive Hoosier Park victory and pushed his lifetime purse earnings to $46, 873 for owner, trainer, driver and breeder, Don Eash.

In conjunction with the guaranteed wager, Saturday's 11-race card will be highlighted by the $20,000 Open Trot. The Open Trot, slated as the second race on the program, has drawn a talented field of six and will feature many former Indiana Sires Stakes champions battling to the wire.

The Hoosier High-5, also known as the pentafecta, is featured in the last race of every program at Harrah's Hoosier Park. Featuring a reduced takeout of 12%, the Hoosier High-5 offers remarkable value to horseplayers. Just 31 days into the 2019 season, the Hoosier High-5 has twice returned a ticket paying $14,000.

Free past performances for the Hoosier High-5 sequence will be available on the USTA website. Expert selections and handicapping tools are also available on the handicapping section of Hoosier Park's website.

Live racing at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 9. For more information on the upcoming entertainment and live racing schedule at Hoosier Park, please visit www.harrahshoosierpark.com.