Erv Miller sends out four winning babies

WILKES-BARRE PA - Harness racing trainer Erv Miller, fourth on the statistics list in both lifetime conditioning victories and money won, sent out four successful two-year-olds, a pair of males on each gait, during harness racing qualifiers for babies at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

Fastest performer in the early action was Carrythetorchman, a colt by American Ideal out of Kattimon, who has produced two $400G winners already. She may have three to her credit if this baby continues to show top speed, as he made two moves to the lead then stepped home in :55.4 to win in 1:57, taking his second straight qualifier for Miller, driver Atlee Bender, and owners Ronald Michelon and the War Horse Stables. The other victorious Miller pacer was the Art Major - Wenditions colt Not Today, who overcame the outside post nine in 1:58.4 for Erv and driver/son Marcus Miller and the ownership of Michael Anderson, Louis Willinger, and George Golemes.

Erv Miller also sent out the fastest trotting male in the Chapter Seven - Chandler T gelding Cschapeterone, whom Atlee Bender steered to success in 2:01.1 for the Ervin Miller Stable, Tangie Massie, Louis Willinger, and Harvey Eisman. Stablemate Mystical King was just a tick behind Cschapeterone in completing the Erv Miller quadruple for driver Marcus Miller and the partnership of the Ervin Miller Stable, Mystical Marker Farms, and Harmony Oaks Racing Stable.

Trainer Jenny Melander sent out two successful trotting filly freshman winners, with the Cantab Hall - All That Sparkles miss Myreanna taking speed honors with a wire-to-wire 1:59.2 win for driver Matt Kakaley and the JPS Racing Stables LLC. Jenny herself handled the Cantab Hall - Tymal Elvira distaff Two Piece Tanlines and probably didn't like being thirteen lengths behind at the three-quarters, but the front-end speed gave way and Melander guided her baby home first in 2:03.2 for Melander Racing Inc., John Devito and Michael and Gary Card.

Finally, quickest of the freshman pacing fillies was the Roll With Joe - Special Sweetheart freshman Special Olivia, who went to the lead down the backstretch and carried her speed to the wire in a 1:58.1 win for driver Tyler Buter, trainer Rob Harmon, and owner John Fleischman.

PHHA / Pocono