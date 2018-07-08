Yonkers co-featured $44,000 Opens

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, July 7, 2018-- Evenin' of Pleasure (Joe Bongiorno, $7.80) and lass Weslynn Dancer (Jason Bartlett, $18.60) were the big cheese and big cheese-ette, respectively, Saturday night (July 7th), winning Yonkers Raceway's co-featured harness racing $44,000 Open Handicaps.

Evenin' of Pleasure did it the hard way in the week's marquee pace, as in two moves and first-up. Starting outside his seven foes, he did a rather fortuitous four-hole in front of Capozzo (Mark MacDonald). All the while, 13-10 choice Pacing Major N (catch-driver Greg Merton) made a pokey (:27.3, :57.3) lead, pocketing Caviart Luca (George Brennan).

Evenin' of Pleasure began his assault in earnest in and out of a 1:25 three-quarters, with Pacing Major N maintaining a scant lead off the final turn.

He was about to overhauled, however, as Evenin' of Pleasure was relentless. He went by late in the lane, the final margin a length in 1:52.2. Caviart Luca snuck up inside for second, with Pacing Major N easily holding third. Capozzo and Mach Time N (Brian Sears) rounded out the payees.

For second choice Evenin' of Pleasure, an 8-year-old son of Dragon Again owned by Gestion J Y Blais and trained by Jennifer Bongiorno, it was his fifth win in a dozen seasonal starts. The exacta paid $29.40, the triple returned $89 and the superfecta paid $386.50.

The weekly adult-table trot had Weslynn Dancer prevail as one of the three lasses in the race.

Away third from assigned post position No. 3, she saw another ma'am, 5-2 fave NF Happenstance (Jack Parker Jr.), lay down the law (:27.4, :57.4; 1:25.4). Weslynn Dancer went after the leader down the backside the second time as the people's preference had her lead diminish early in the final turn.

Weslynn Dancer continued her advance, eventually wearing down NF Happenstance and edging away by three-quarters of a length in 1:54.4. NF Happenstance saved second, with Such an Angel (Sears), Smalltownthrowdown (Dan Dube) and DWs NY Yank (Brennan) settling for the minors.

For fifth choice Weslynn Dancer, a 4-year-old daughter of Deweycheatumnhowe co-owned by Barbara & James Boese and trained by Richard Banca, she's won half of her 10 '18 tries. The exacta paid $77.50, the triple returned $516 and the superfecta paid $2,904.

Frank Drucker