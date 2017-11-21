Two $20,000 freshmen colt and gelding paces

DOVER, Del...Evolution Tour won wire-to-wire while Fast Tony had to edge Transforming Joy at the wire in the second of two harness racing $20,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) freshmen colt and gelding paces on Monday, Nov. 20. Common Parlance won the photo in the $14,000 trot at Dover Downs.

The combination of driver Tim Tetrick and Jim King training for JoAnn Looney King struck for the third straight time, second in DSBF preliminaries, to lower the Roddy Bags Again -Rare Filly geldings lifetime record to 1:52.4 with a :27.3 final panel. Evolution Tour was followed by Own It (Ross Wolfenden) and Sea Bags (Tony Morgan). Evolution Tour is now four wins in seven starts with three second-place finishes for a $66,550 bankroll.

In the second DSBF prelim, Slick Tony sat second behind Transitioning Joy (Montrell Teague) until turning for home. The duo battled side-by-side down the lane until Russell Foster got Slick Tony up by a head in ther:27.3 stretch drive to win by a head in 1:52. For breeder, owner, trainer George Leager, it was the eighth win with two seconds in 10 races and put the colt into six figures in the money-earned column at $101,797. American First (Jeff Fout) was third.

Now the two-year-old male pace final is set for next week's Super Thursday card (Nov. 30) when all four $100,000 DSBF Finals join the $300,000 (est.) Hap Hansen Progress Pace Final.

In the $14,000 feature trot, it appeared Nothing But Nice would be hard to beat with a 4-length lead turning for home, but Common Parlance and Sean Bier came storming on the outside to catch the leader deep in the lane for a 1:56 triumph. Petrossian (Foster) closing along the passing lane finished second in from of Nothing But Nice, third. Crissy Bier conditions the Crazed -Angevine gelding owned by Wade Wyatt and Francis DiMondi.

Eddie Davis Jr. steered Forty Five Red to the fastest mile of the night scoring a 1:50.4 victory in a $10,000 pace for trainer Joe Columbo of the George Dennis Stable who owns the If I Can Dream -Sakura Hanover six-year-old. Star Messenger (Morgan) and People Are Crazy (Foster) were second and third respectively.

Gary Ewing's Rangers Sureshot, an altered son of Palone Ranger -Cadie's Sure Shot) came up the passing lane to win the other $10,000 pace with Tony Morgan winning first of a back-to-back pair of races before finishing with three winners. See You Tuesday (Jonathan Roberts) was runner-up. Imkeepingthisguy (Wolfenden) was the show horse.

Marv Bachrad