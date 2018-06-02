Day At The Track

Eamon Maquire too good for rivals

04:23 PM 02 Jun 2018 NZST
Eamon Maguire
HRNZ Photo

Eamon Maquire has capitalized on a great trip in the running to win the harness racing Gr1 $150,000 4yo Emerald today at Cambridge Raceway.

Driven superbly by driver Natalie Rasmussen, the Art Major four year old had a great run in the one by one behind A G's White Socks who sat parked while Tiger Thompson ran them along in front.

In the straight A G's White Socks hit the lead but could not withstand the finish from Eamon Maquire and Star Galleria, with Eamon Maquire coming out on top by half a length from Star Galleria with a further length back to A G's White Socks in third.

Part owner Graeme Anderson  who trained Eamon Maquire for the early part of his career was jubilant after the race saying it was a no-brainer giving the horse to Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen to train.

"We have a small team and can not travel so giving the horse to Mark and Natalie was a no brainer to me.

"I am grateful to them for the job they do. They are quite good at it you know,'" he joked.

"The horse has always had a lot of high speed and we just had to wait for him to develop, but he will be a better horse in twelve months time," he said.

Natalie Rasmussen gave a lot of the credit to Graeme Anderson after the race for the way the horse had been developed.

"We got this horse in such good condition and we did not have to do much with him.

" I have joked to Graeme he is not getting him back," she said.

Eamon Maquire paced the mile in1-51.9 with a final 800m in 56.1 and the 400m in 27.4 seconds.

Interview with Graeme Anderson

Eamon Maguire

 

ALLIED SECURITY 4YO EMERALD (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1), $150,000, 4YO GELDINGS & ENTIRES, 1609m
  For 4-year-old pacing geldings & entires.
Video Video Weather: Overcast     Track: Fast      Race History    
Plc Bk Horse Barrier Hcap Stakes Fav Time Margin Driver Trainer
1 10 Eamon Maguire 10 fr 75,000.00 1/1 1-51.9   N C Rasmussen M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
2 11 Star Galleria 11 fr 22,500.00 2/3 1-52.0 0.50 Z E Butcher S J Reid
3 2 A G's White Socks 2 fr 15,000.00 3/2 1-52.2 1.50 R T May G P & Mrs N M Hope
4 9 Black Chevron 9 fr 6,375.00 9/8 1-52.6 3.30 J H Abernethy D B Gale
5 1 Northview Hustler 1 fr 4,735.00 6/5 1-52.7 3.90 A P T Poutama R W Green
6 12 Billy Badger 12 fr 3,770.00 7/7 1-52.7 4.00 J R Dunn R J Dunn
7 5 Tiger Thompson 5 fr 3,770.00 4/4 1-52.8 4.10 M J Williamson B K Mowbray
8 6 Italian Delight 6 fr 3,770.00 8/11 1-52.9 4.60 T A Cameron (J) A G Herlihy MNZM
9 8 Check In 8 fr 3,770.00 12/10 1-53.2 6.50 D J Butcher S G Telfer
10 7 Royal Bengal 7 fr 3,770.00 11/12 1-54.0 10.50 B G Barclay K & T Barron
11 4 Classie American 4 fr 3,770.00 10/9 1-54.3 11.60 T W Mitchell R D Richardson
12 3 Run Boy Run 3 fr 3,770.00 5/6 1-55.2 16.10 D J Dunn M P Kerr
$150,000.00  
Scratchings
SCR 13 Somewhereinbrooklyn 13              
 
   
Divs: $2.40. $1.30. $1.40. $1.40. Quinella $3.30. Trifecta $12.90. TAB Double[races-6,7]:(5,10) $6.70. TAB Conc.:(5,11) $4.00. First4 $163.80.
Margins: 1/2 length, 1 length, 1 3/4 lengths
Times: Mile Rate: 1-51.9 Last 800m: 56.1 Last 400m: 27.4
Placed Horses:
     
Eamon Maguire 2013 4 B g Art Major - Kim Maguire   (by In The Pocket)
   Trainer: M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen, Rolleston
   Owner: B D Sceats, G J Anderson, R Chalklin, S R Pulley, A D Gow, Mrs P P Gillan
   Breeder: R L Kennedy,Mrs D C Kennedy
  
Star Galleria 2013 4 B g Art Major - Starlitnight   (by Tuapeka Knight)
   Trainer: S J Reid, Pukekohe
   Owner: R N Caldow, S J Reid, J A Screen, Mrs T C Screen
   Breeder: R N Caldow
  
A G's White Socks 2013 4 B g Rock N Roll Heaven - Atomic Gold   (by Soky's Atom)
   Trainer: G P & Mrs N M Hope, Woodend Beach
   Owner: G P Hope, P G Laboyrie, P I Baken, Mrs V M Robertson, W R Stewart, Mrs C L Stewart, A R Pullar, Mrs B E Pullar
   Breeder: P G Laboyrie
