Early-Season rivalry brewing in Yonkers' Open

YONKERS, N.Y. - Pacers Somewhere In L A and Caviart Luca have a great deal in common. They're both 6-year-old geldings by Somebeachsomewhere out of Western Hanover mares, they each have four wins this season, and they share a seasonal mark of 1:52.2. In addition, they're separated by just $850 at the top of the North American earnings list in the early stages of the 2017 harness racing season as they vie for dominance in the top condition at Yonkers Raceway. On Saturday (Feb. 25), the duo will renew their budding rivalry in the $50,000 Open Handicap Pace.

Ron Burke trainee Caviart Luca began his season with a surprise victory at the non-winners of $20,000 last five-level January 14. There, he charged to the lead from post position seven and never looked back, springing an upset at odds of 16-1. A week later, he captured the Open Handicap by a nose at odds of 13-1. Somewhere In L A's rise to the top class at Yonkers began after trainer Rich Banca purchased the multiple stakes-winning gelding out of the 2016 Harrisburg sale for $110,000. Somewhere In L A made short work of the upper-level conditions and scored back-to-back wins in the $35,000 Preferred Handicap before reaching the Open level, where Caviart Luca was waiting.

In their first matchup in Yonkers' pacing feature January 28, Caviart Luca enjoyed the luxury of starting from post position three and darted to the lead while Somewhere In L A toiled from his outside assignment and trailed the field. Driver George Brennan guided Caviart Luca through manageable fractions and wired the field while Somewhere In L A could only muster a fifth place finish after making up 9 1/4 lengths in the final half-mile.

The following week, Caviart Luca dealt with the assigned post seven while Somewhere In L A still grappled with post eight. This time, Matt Kakaley sent Somewhere in L A to the front while Caviart Luca tried to close. The finish was flipped as Somewhere In L A posted a 17-1 upset and Caviart Luca closed for third.

Their exploits on the track have earned Somewhere In L A and Caviart Luca $87,250 and $86,400 this year, respectively. Just two months into the 2017 season, Caviart Luca has already surpassed his 2016 bankroll of $82,299 while Somewhere In L A approaches his 2016 tally of $109,340.

When Somewhere In L A and Caviart Luca clash for the third time this season Saturday night, they'll line up side by side behind the gate. For the first time, Somewhere In L A will start inside of Caviart Luca; he and Kakaley will commence from post seven at odds of 4-1 while Caviart Luca and Brennan start from post eight as the 3-1 morning line choice.

Guantanamo Bay, winner of the Open Handicap February 11, starts from post five. E Z Noah, Sports Bettor, and Roland N Rock have all finished second in an Open Handicap this season and seek their first Open victories of the year. First Class Horse and Soto complete the field. First post is 7:10 p.m.