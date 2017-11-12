November 11, 2017 - Today’s Kincsem Park harness racing action was highlighted by the Szabadkai DIJ (purse 1,200,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) and the impressive 1.15.8kr timed winner was Early Stardust (6f Orlando Vici -Timely Stardust- Super Arnie ).

The first time KP starter, after import from Netherlands, was driven by Andrea Fazekas for SRB bases trainer Damir Karin.

Veteran Bronsvlinder (9m Castleton Bass -Jasmee Dene- Maza Buitenzorg ) was second and Donato Luca (8m Donerail -High Weeds- Tagliabue ) was third for Miodrag Pantic and SRB trainer Petrov Srbivoj.

The undercard included the Adai DIJ (purse 600,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) and the 1.17.8kr timed winner was Timoteo (5m Abano As -Ghirlanda Aas- Diamond Way ) for trainer/driver Veljko Mazsity, a two time winner in six 2017 outings. Rafael Bit (7g Prime Prospect -Becky Ami- Keyser Lobell ) took second for Vereb Zsolt and third was Samuel Becket AT (5m Diablo Va Bene -Simb Lorikeet- Pearsall Hanover ).

Earlier was the Csantaveri DIJ (purse 400,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) and Traffic Lux (5g Self Possessed -Buena di Jesolo- Supergill ) scored timed in 1.18.1kr. Milan Kovacevic was the pilot for trainer Goran Zolneji. The winner posted his sixth win in eight 2017 starts plus two placings. Iago d’Amore (3m Mago d’Amore -Indyran- Uronometro ) was second for Branislav Mukity and third was Syria AT (3f Tony Oaks -Silent Yankee- Yankee Glide ) for Josup Gadric for SRB trainer Laszlo Berenyl.

Last Saturday’s featured winner of the Oszi Kiserleti Verseny (purse 1,500,000Huf, 1960 meters voltstart) resulted in a good 1.18.3kr timed victory for Veronica Fling (3f Racino -Cicciolina Fling) reined by trainer Veljko Mazsity. Vital RG and 40 meter handicapped Time To Say Goodbye (by Maximus Lindy ) were the next two on the line. Kabala Menes bred and owns the winner.

The breeder Kabala Menes had a good day as Zanebono (2m Frullino Jet -Corolla Jet) scored for Branislav Mukity in the 500,000Huf purse Nyaetlen. Their Utodlo (4f Maximus Lindy -Juss) took the Forest Sun for 400,000Huf. Veteran Conway Boko (8m Castleton Bass ) later won the 1900 meter autostart Illetmeny DIJ timed in 1.18.2kr to earn the winners’ share of the 522,000Huf purse. Tibor Hajnal was his driver.

Thomas H. Hicks