Early markets for Perth Inter Dominion

Lazarus, Hectorjayjay and Chicago Bull have been the best supported in the TABtouch pre-post market for the 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion Grand Final at Gloucester Park on Friday 8 December. Racing and Wagering WA Harness Office has confirmed all three were amongst the first harness racing nominations for the $1.8 Million series set to kick off at Gloucester on Friday 24 November.



RWWA Wagering Product Coordinator Nic Morrison commented “Chicago Bull, Lazarus and Hectorjayjay have been the most popular TABtouch backed runners to date, holding the majority of investments.



“Current favourite Chicago Bull has trimmed in from the $15 quote to $4.80, second in line Lazarus remains rock solid at the opening price of $6.50. Hectorjayjay currently sits as the TAB’s worst result.”



Also well supported have been dual Pacing Cup winner My Hard Copy and Shandale, both recent Byford trial winners in impressive fashion, as well as NSW pacer Tiger Tara.



My Hard Copy, trained by Clinton Hall, and the Mike Reed prepared Shandale will compete in Friday night’s red-hot August Cup, which also includes Inter Dominion heat winner Run Oneover, The Bucket List and the Bill Horn trained crowd favourite Heez On Fire.



Tiger Tara has established himself as arguably the best pacer in NSW since joining the Kevin Pizzuto stable, winning nine of his 16 starts for Pizzuto, including a Group Two and four Group Three victories.



The biggest shortener has been the Tim Butt trained My Field Marshal, who is into $14 with TABtouch after as much as $101 was on offer.



“Support for longer priced runners Tiger Tara ($51 into $7) and My Field Marshal ($101 into $14) came earlier in the piece” advised Morrison.

The top ten in the TABtouch market for the Inter Dominion Grand Final is as follows;



$4.80 – Chicago Bul $6.50 – Lazarus $7.00 – Tiger Tara $7.00 – Hectorjayjay $9.00 – Lennytheshark $14.00 – Shandale $14.00 – My Field Marshal $15.00 – Ohoka Punter $19.00 – Soho Tribeca $21.00 – My Hard Copy



Nominations for the 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion close with the offices of Racing and Wagering Western Australia by 4pm (WST) Friday, 8 September 2017. Conditions and nomination forms can be downloaded at www.perthinterdominion.com.au.



The TABtouch Inter Dominion will commence with the first set of heats on Friday 24 November, before travelling to Bunbury for the second set of heats on Tuesday 28 November. The third set of heats returns to Gloucester Park on Friday 1 December and the $1.1M Grand Final will be conducted on Friday 8 December.



For further information regarding the series visit www.perthinterdominion.com.au.