Day At The Track

Easy To Love Blue wins at Chartres

06:20 AM 22 Jun 2020 NZST
Milligans School, harness racing
Milligans School
Le Trot Photo

June 20, 2020 - Easy To Love Blues (6f Rolling d’Heripre-Up Me Dryme) was a narrow winner of today’s Prix de Tabac du Centre de Toury at Chartres (monte, purse 23,000€, 2800 meters, 11 starters) timed in 1.13.0kr with Mathieu Mottier in the irons.

He trains this winner for Ecurie D.M. Mottier and she now has won four straight and five of her last six this year.

For the career she has 10 victories in 39 appearances for 168,330€ earned.

Off at 1.8/1 odds she defeated 2.5/1 Espace Winner (6g Prince d’Espace) with Alexandre Abrivard up and third finishing was pacesetter Calin du Rhonneau (8m First Way) that was off at 2.7/1 odds with Eric Raffin aboard,

Easy To Love Blue

Replay  https://www.letrot.com/fr/replay-courses/2020-06-20/2801/6

This day in Sweden was racing at Rattvik with four Breeders Crown (BC) divisions and the Midsommar Lopp 2140 meters autostart) for aged performers.

In that one the 4.3/1 odds Milligans School (7m Yankee Glide-Tori Ann-SJs Photo) scored in 1.13.8kr for Ulf Eriksson and owner/trainer Stefan Melander.

It was his first 2020 victory in six outings.

Mellby Free was second.

Milligans School

The BC events were won by the following:

  • Hector Sisu (3g Zola Boko-Donatomesswithme-Donato Hanover) at 3.5/1, Orjan Kihlstrom up for trainer Petri Salmela, his second 2020 win in five appearances;

  • No Business (3f The Bank-TT de Luxe-Center Field) at 3.3/1 for Bjorn Goop and trainer Oscar Berglund

  • Bythebook (4g Googoo Gaagaa-Stellar Value-Viking Kronos) for Orjan Kihlstrom and trainer Svante Baty at 8.2/1 odds;

  • Anthara Bi (4f Donato Hanover-Dakota Bi-Toss Out) for trainer/driver Bjorn Goop at 1.9/1 odds

Thomas H. Hicks

 

 

