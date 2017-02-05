Harness racing action at Vincennes

February 4, 2017 - Today’s Gr. II Prix Paul Viel (purse €120,000, 2175 meters, 13 starters) went to the game 13.3/1 Ecu Pierji (3m Tucson -Tosca Pierji) with Mathieu Mottier up for harness racing trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Philippe DeWulf. 10.8/1 Eliseo (3m Timoko -Solaria) was second for Eric Raffin, trainer Frederic Prat and Ecurie Liamore. Third was 9.5/1 Easy des Racques (3m Rodrigo Jet -Ombre des Racques) with J.Ph. Monclin driving. The heavy favorites Equinoxe and Everest Vedaquais were miscue dq’s, both lately affected by repeated breaks. Race time was 1.13.1kr.

The prestigious Gr. II Prix Roquepine (purse €120,000, 2175 meters, 13 starters) went to 2.8/1 Elea Madrik (3f Goetmals Wood -Quelea Madrik) timed in 1.12.7kr with trainer William Bigeon on the lines. C.L. Guedij owns the winner that defeated 13.7/1 Elisione Mag (3f Quaker Jet -Perle du Ravary) and driver David Thomain. Michel Agostina is owner/breeder of this second finishing Bruno Bourgoin trainee. Third was 8.8/1 Estella Love (3f Love You -Shucca) that closed sharply on the pegs for Franck Ouvrie. Yves Boireau trains this one for owner Jean Pierre Dubois and breeder Ecurie Victoria Dream.

On the undercard, the Prix la Gironde (purse €70,000, 2850 meters, 17 starters) went to 1.14.8kr timed and 4/5 odds Alphea Barbes (7f Look de Star -Lova Barbes). Charles Jean Bigeon continued his top flight reinsmanship, in this case for trainer Christian Bigeon and owner A.F. Bigeon. 12.7/1 Unieme (9g Niky -Gitane) was second for Eric Raffin. The Prix Barfleur (purse €54,000, 2100 meters autostart, 12 starters) on this program went to the impressive 4.9/1 Coffee Look d’Eam (5g Look de Star -Nidra Pierji) racing with shoes on for pilot Anthony Barrierand trainer David Cherbonnel. Two five year-old gelded sons for Ready Cash finished second and third in this 1.12.2kr timed event. They were Chilkoot Train and driver J.Ph. Monclin and Capitano de Lou reined by Alexandre Abrivard. Paris-Vincennes action continues tomorrow incuding the Gr. I Prix de L’Ile de France for a €200,000 purse.

February 5, 2017

Jean-Michel Bazire piloted 1/5 favorite Aubrion de Gers (7g Memphis du Rib -J’Arrive du Gers) to a 1.12.8kr timed victory in the Gr. III Prix de la Marne (purse €110,000, 2700 meters, nine starters). Bazire owns and trains the winner, the stormed home after even and modest fractions (the time was 1.13.8kr with 500 meters remaining). 8.4/1 Avenir de Blay (7g Hooper -Mirabelle de Blay) was second for owner/trainer/driver Tony LeBeller. 125/1 outsider Black d’Avril (6m Oceano Nox -Olivia d’Avril) was a close third for Alexis Prat, trainer Frederic Prat and owner J.J. Rahier.

Today’s Quinte+ Grand Prix d’Afrique (purse €60,000, 2850 meters, 18 starters) was won by 5.4/1 barefoot Boy Dancer (6g Magnificent Rodney -Laura Dancer) racing barefoot for Clement Duvaldetin, trainer Thierry Duvaldestin and owner Mme. J. Boivin. 32/1 Berry Faith (6m Mahar de Beval -Krisma des Bois) was second for J.L.Cl. Dersoir and third was 12.3/1 Baraka de Bougy (6f Norginio -Piccata de Bougy) for Alexandre Abrivard. Race time was 1.15.2kr afte*r slow early fractions.

Bilibili Wins Monte Prix de L’Ile-de-France in Record Time

February 5, 2017

Jean-Pierre Barjon owned and bred Bilibili (6m Niky -Quetty du Donjon) won today’s Gr. I monte Prix de L’Ile de France (purse €200,000, 2175 meters, 11 starters) at Paris-Vincennes. Alexandre Abrivard was the pilot for trainer L.Cl. Abrivard in the seven length record time performance, 1.10.5kr (mile rate 1:53.43) after quick fractions (1.06.8kr at the 1500 to go mark, 1.08.1kr at the 1000 and 1.10.5kr with 500 remaining). 10.4/1 Attentionally (7f Jasmin de Flore -Intentionally) was second for David Thomain and breeder/owner/trainer Paul Viel. Third was 18.3/1 Adelia de Melodie (7f Lilium Madrik -Piccola Stella) for Anthony Barrier, the jockey. The torrid pace was set by Valdice de Mars, Tornade du Digeon and Vaillant Cash with the winner watching the action from the outer tier until a decisive move in the final bend.

This famous monte event began in 1978 and today’s record time eclipsed the 1.10.kr mark set a year ago by Scarlet Turgot. French trotters have won each edition except three that were won by Sweden’s Revenue (by Reve d’Udon ), Vasterbo Daylight (by Spotlite Lobell ) and Hot Tub (by Sugarcane Hanover ).

Codie de Beaulieu Wins Gr. III Prix Association des Lotteries Afrique

February 5, 2017

The Gr. III Prix Association des Lotteries Afrique (purse €95,000, 2175 meters, 10 monte starters) today at Paris-Vincennes went to 1.12.5kr timed and 7/2 odds Codie de Beaulieu (5f Oyonnax -Melody d’Arcy) . J-Y Ricart was in the irons for Ph. Rouer, the owner/trainer, and breeder Dorrine Rouer. 4.7/1 Botido was second for Mathieu Mottier and trainer Dominique Mottier, ahead of 15/1 Chiricahua and Matthieu Abrivard.

The Prix Colmar (purse €37,000, 2100 meters autostart, 11 starters) victory was secured by 1.13kr timed and 6/1 Divine Beji (4f The Best Madrik -Jolie Colline) with Matthieu Abrivard up for trainer Jacques Bruneau. 1/1 Dentella Bella (4f Ready Cash ) was second for Antoine Weils and owner/trainer Jean Paul Marmion. Third was 15/1 Daelia de Vandel (4f Ready Cash ) for trainer/driver Cedrik Megissier.

The Prix Briey/Solidarite Africaine (purse €38,000, 2100 meters autostart, 11 starters) went to 1.13.1kr timed and 9.2/1 odds Copernic de Play (5g Giant Cat -Orelie de Play). Franck Blandin drive his trainee that he also owns. 6.9/1 Chantelou Lignerie (5g Paris Haufor ) was second for trainer/driver Damien Bonne and third was 5.3/1 Caruso Gablinlea (5g Saxo de Vandel ) for Bjorn Goop.