Two €240,000 Gr.1 tests at Vincennes

September 17, 2017 - Two Gr. I events highlighted a superb Paris-Vincennes Sunday harness racing card and the Gr. I Prix de l’Etoile (purse €240,000, 2200 meters, 12 starters) went to 8.5/1 Ecu Pierji (3m Tucson -Tosca Pierji) for Mathieu Mottier, trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Ph. Dewulf timed in a quick 1.11.1kr (solid fractions 1.09.8kr at the 1500 to go mark; 1.09.4kr at the 1000 and 1.11.kr with 500 meter left). 3.1/1 Erming d’Oliverie (3f Scipion du Goutier ) was four back in second for Franck Nivard and trainer Franck Leblanc. 56/1 Easy des Racques (3m Rodrigo Jet ) was home third for J.Ph.Monclin.

The Gr. I Prix de Normandie (monte, purse €240,000, 3000 meters, 15 starters) went to 6.5/1 Cassate (5f Neoh Jiel -Quiva du Rib). Antoine Lamy teamed the winner for J.L. Dersoir, trainer for Ecurie Luck. 21/1 Chablis d’Lerfraie (5m Giant Cat ) was next for jockey David Thomain and third was 6.3/1 Cyprien des Bordes (5m Ouragon de Celland ) for trainer Joel Hallais and J.L. CL Dersoir in the irons. Race time was 1.14.3kr.

The program also included the Prix Alfred LeFevre (monte, purse €100,000, 2850 meters, 16 starters) and 7/10 favorite Traders (5m Ready Cash -Graziella) prevailed for Yoann Lebourgeois and owner/trainer Philippe Allaire. 59/1 Caduceus des Brux (5g Mark Speed -Festina des Baux) took second for Mathieu Abrivard and 13/1 Boeing du Bocage (6m Scipion du Goutier ) was third for the Franck Nivard/Franck Leblanc team.

Earlier the Prix de Montelimar (purse €60,000, 2700 meters, eight European starters) drew three year old males and the 3/2 second favorite Express Jet (3m Goetmals Wood -Run For Jet) scored for trainer/driver Pierre Vercruysse and Ecurie Opale timed in 1.14.7kr. The 1.3/1 favorite Classic Connection (3m Love You -Crys Dream) was a solid second for Franck Nivard, teaming for Yves Boireau and owner Jean-Pierre Dubois. 10/1 Echo de Larre (3m Echo -Sonnette Mike) was next for Mathieu Abrivard.

The Quinte+ Prix de Moulins la Marche (purse €68,000, 2850 meters, 15 European starters) saw a host of longshots on top of the ticket timed in 1.13.2kr. 26/1 Vasco de Viette (8g Capriccio -Nonette Tivoli) scored for David Thomain ahead of 14/1 Apollon de Kacy and Franck Nivard. 79/1 Totem d’Azur, 24/1 Tell Me No Lies and 23/1 Venus de Bailly were home third through fifth. The payoff was huge.

On Friday the Q+ was the Prix Ophelia (purse €50,000, 2850 meters, 18 starters) and hard-working 1.9/1 odds Bolt (6m Prince Gede -Souvola) scored again for breeder/owner/trainer/driver Christophe Gallier. This victory was Bolt’s 15th in 48 career starts and raised his career earnings to €244,070.

