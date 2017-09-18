Two €240,000 Gr.1 tests at Vincennes

September 17, 2017 - Two Gr. I events highlighted a superb Paris-Vincennes Sunday harness racing card and the Gr. I Prix de l’Etoile (purse €240,000, 2200 meters, 12 starters) went to 8.5/1 Ecu Pierji (3m Tucson-Tosca Pierji) for Mathieu Mottier, trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Ph. Dewulf timed in a quick 1.11.1kr (solid fractions 1.09.8kr at the 1500 to go mark; 1.09.4kr at the 1000 and 1.11.kr with 500 meter left). 3.1/1 Erming d’Oliverie (3f Scipion du Goutier) was four back in second for Franck Nivard and trainer Franck Leblanc. 56/1 Easy des Racques (3m Rodrigo Jet) was home third for J.Ph.Monclin.
The Gr. I Prix de Normandie (monte, purse €240,000, 3000 meters, 15 starters) went to 6.5/1 Cassate (5f Neoh Jiel-Quiva du Rib). Antoine Lamy teamed the winner for J.L. Dersoir, trainer for Ecurie Luck. 21/1 Chablis d’Lerfraie (5m Giant Cat) was next for jockey David Thomain and third was 6.3/1 Cyprien des Bordes (5m Ouragon de Celland) for trainer Joel Hallais and J.L. CL Dersoir in the irons. Race time was 1.14.3kr.
The program also included the Prix Alfred LeFevre (monte, purse €100,000, 2850 meters, 16 starters) and 7/10 favorite Traders (5m Ready Cash-Graziella) prevailed for Yoann Lebourgeois and owner/trainer Philippe Allaire. 59/1 Caduceus des Brux (5g Mark Speed-Festina des Baux) took second for Mathieu Abrivard and 13/1 Boeing du Bocage (6m Scipion du Goutier) was third for the Franck Nivard/Franck Leblanc team.
Earlier the Prix de Montelimar (purse €60,000, 2700 meters, eight European starters) drew three year old males and the 3/2 second favorite Express Jet (3m Goetmals Wood-Run For Jet) scored for trainer/driver Pierre Vercruysse and Ecurie Opale timed in 1.14.7kr. The 1.3/1 favorite Classic Connection (3m Love You-Crys Dream) was a solid second for Franck Nivard, teaming for Yves Boireau and owner Jean-Pierre Dubois. 10/1 Echo de Larre (3m Echo-Sonnette Mike) was next for Mathieu Abrivard.
The Quinte+ Prix de Moulins la Marche (purse €68,000, 2850 meters, 15 European starters) saw a host of longshots on top of the ticket timed in 1.13.2kr. 26/1 Vasco de Viette (8g Capriccio-Nonette Tivoli) scored for David Thomain ahead of 14/1 Apollon de Kacy and Franck Nivard. 79/1 Totem d’Azur, 24/1 Tell Me No Lies and 23/1 Venus de Bailly were home third through fifth. The payoff was huge.
On Friday the Q+ was the Prix Ophelia (purse €50,000, 2850 meters, 18 starters) and hard-working 1.9/1 odds Bolt (6m Prince Gede-Souvola) scored again for breeder/owner/trainer/driver Christophe Gallier. This victory was Bolt’s 15th in 48 career starts and raised his career earnings to €244,070.
