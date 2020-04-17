Interesting action at Solvalla Raceway

April 15, 2020 - Interesting harness racing action was on stage today at Solvalla.

First, was an event for ages four and up for a total purse of 12,244€ (2140 meters autostart, 12 starters) that saw victory earned by 2.7/1 Harley DE (6m Main Wise As -Cindy T Boko- Andover Hall ) clocked in 1.12.7kr.

Carl Johan Jepson teamed the Frode Hamre trainee.

Marvellous Tooma (4m Dream Vacation ) and Vine Vision (6g Weingartner ) trailed the impressive winner.

Three-year olds contested the Tredringstopp (total purse 14,317€, 2140 meters autostart, 10 starters) and 2.7/1 Manny Muscle (3m Muscle Hill -Naughty Nanny- Self Possessed ) scored in 1.15.7kr for Ulf Ohlsson, the winners’ first career starts. Reijo Lolyendahl trains this one for Ravitalli H. Laallonen Oy.

Magic Talisman (3g Dream Vacation -Netherlee Way- Muscle Yankee ) took second for Bjorn Goop and trainer Frode Hamre, with third to Houdini JC (3g From Above ) reined by trainer Claes Sjostrom.

Manny Muscle

The impressive score of the day, in my opinion, was in the Fyraarimngslopp (four-year olds, total purse 12,244€, 2140 meters voltstart, six starters).

Here the 118/1 favorite Ecurie D (4m Infinitif -To Soon- Muscles Yankee ) scored in 1.13.4kr in his first 2020 appearance.

Bjorn Goop teamed the Frode Hamre trainee that is owned by Global Glide AB and Smart Repair and was bred in Belgium by Jean Pierre Dubois.

Ecurie D was unbeaten in seven 2019 starts that represented his total career before today.

He took his record then of 1.12.2kr and now has career earnings in SEK of 1,345,635.

The 12/1 Secondary Stall (4g Scarlet Knight ) and 52/1 Iceland Radio (4f Iceland -Elma Jet- Supergill ) trailed the winner.

Watch Ecurie D in the future.

This is the maternal family of Trotting Race 626,600€ and Reve Avec Moi 222,231€ among others.

Ecurie D

Ecurie D. (DK) h, 2016 1.12,2v 1.13,4a kr 1,285,625 7 7-0-0 Infinitif (IT)

(113 0,98) 2004

1.12,7v 1.11,0a DKK 4,700,555 29 9-5-4 At 3, Winner of Derby Italiano. At 4, third in Grand Prix de l'U.E.T.. At 5, Winner of Prix du Plateau de Gravelle, second in Prix du Luxembourg, third in Prix Marcel Laurent. Pine Chip (US)

(105 1,00) 1990

1.09,6a kr 14,588,454 34 23-4-1 At 3, Winner of American-National, Breeders' Crown, Colonial Trot, Historic Dickerson Cup, Kentucky Futurity, Matron Stakes Final, Stanley Dancer Trot, Transylvania Trot, World Trotting Derby, second in Hambletonian, Harry M. Zweig Memorial. At 4, Winner of Breeders' Crown, Nat Ray Trot.

Sold at Standardbred Horse Sale (Harrisburg) 1991 for 17,000 USD. Arndon (US) Arnie Almahurst (US) Speedy Scot (US) Ambitious Blaze (US) Roydon Gal (US) Super Bowl (US) Blythesome (US) Pine Speed (US) Speedy Somolli (US) Speedy Crown (US) Somolli (US) Piney Hanover (US) Harlan Dean (US) Posey Hanover (US) Island Dream (FR)

1996 At 3, Winner of Prix Albert Viel, Prix Ozo, Prix Roquépine, third in Criterium des Jeunes. At 4, second in Fyraåringseliten. Coktail Jet (FR) Quouky Williams (FR) Fakir du Vivier (FR) Dolly Williams (FR) Armbro Glamour (CA) Super Bowl (US) Speedy Sug (US) Bambina (FR) Quioco (FR) Vermont (FR) Beatrix II (FR) Quouette (FR) Beau Ludois L. (FR) Madrague (FR) To Soon (DK)

2010

1.15,5v 1.12,4a DKK 147,578 10 2-3-1 Muscles Yankee (US)

(111 1,00) 1995 At 2, Winner of Champlain Stakes Open, International Stallion Stake, Walnut Hall Cup. At 3, Winner of Breeders' Crown, Hambletonian, Stanley Dancer Trot, Transylvania Trot, Yonkers Trot, second in Historic Dickerson Cup.

Sold at Kentucky Standardbred Sale 1996 for 200,000 USD. Valley Victory (US) Baltic Speed (US) Speedy Somolli (US) Sugar Frosting (US) Valley Victoria (US) Bonefish (US) Victorious Lou (US) Maiden Yankee (US) Speedy Crown (US) Speedy Scot (US) Missile Toe (US) Wistful Yankee (US) Noble Victory (US) Brazen Yankee (US) See You Soon (FR)

2006 Love You (FR) Coktail Jet (FR) Quouky Williams (FR) Armbro Glamour (CA) Guilty of Love (FR) And Arifant (FR) Amour d'Aunou (FR) Langone (FR) Defi d'Aunou (FR) Armbro Goal (US) Nesmile (FR) Rangone (FR) High Echelon (FR) Dourga II (FR)

Earlier on the card was another three year olds event and 1.3/1 Cup Of Tea (3f Readly Express -Souchong- Going Kronos ) scored in 1.17.4kr over 2140 meters voltstart to take the winners’ share of the 14,517€ total purse.

24/1 Fiery (3f Tucson ) and 25/1 Therion (3m Yarrah Boko ) took second and third.

At Aby on April 25 is the Paralympiatrvet with entries below.

In 2018 Ringostarr Treb was victorious in 1.10kr for Wim Paal and trainer Jerry Riordan. Replay below.

Ringostarr Treb