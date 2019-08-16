Ecurie D and Dreammoko take wins

The exceptional Jubileumspokalen program at Solvalla offered an undercard with outstanding harness racing performances.

The Big Noon-Pokalen (three and four year olds, 300,000SEK to the winner, 1640 meters voltstart distance handicap, 12 starters) went to 2.44/1 Ecurie D (3m Infinitif -To Soon-Muscles Yankee) that scored for Bjorn Goop, trainer Frode Hamre and owner/breeder Jean Pierre Dubois. Ecurie D,. bred in Denmark, won for the sixth time in an many starts this year and for the career.

His earnings are now 670,000SEK. Race time was 1.12.2kr. Upset Face (3m Joke Face -Iona LB-Supergill) was second driven by Lutfi Kolgjini and third was 20 meter handicapped four year old Zabul FI (4m Ganymede -Sale del Rio-

Varenne). Even’s Cool Boy and Hill Street were fourth and fifth, these also 20 meter penalized four year olds.

The Wallenius Cup (three year olds females, 150,000SEK to the winner, 1640 meters autostart, 10 starters) ended in a dead heat for win between 1.26/1 Sashay My Way (3f Muscle Massive -Fancy- Conway Hall) for trainer/driver Adrian Kolgjini and 15.76/1 DontLooseallmoney (3f Bold Eagle -Victory Dancer-Chocolatier) with trainer Jim Oscarsson aboard. Next home was Amelie Grif (3f Varenne -Sunrise Grif-Andover Hall) for trainer/driver Bjorn Goop. Race time was 1.12.1kr.



Earlier in the Hagmans Tak (60,000SEK to the winner, 2140 meters volstart distance handicap, 12 starters) the former top level trotteur Dreammoko (6m Timoko-Uranie d’Atout-Kaisy Dream) scored, timed in 1.11.9kr for new trainer/driver Bjorn Goop. Jan Stins of the Netherlands owns the winner that has seven career victories in 55 starts, now for 5,483,012SEK earned. Dreammoko was developed by Timoko’s coach Richard Westerink. Today he overcame a 40 meter handicap to defeat Neon High (4m Mythical Lindy) and the 20 meter handicapped Enjoy Day (5g Coktail Jet).

Dreammoko photos below.



