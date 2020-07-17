Ecurie D unbeaten streak continues

Today’s ICA Maxi Eskilstuna (purse to winner 200,000SEK, 2640 meters autostart, 10 starters) in Sweden put some superb four year olds on stage. The exceptional Ecurie D (4m Infinitif -To Soon-Muscles Yankee) scored for the 11th consecutive time for trainer Frode Hamre and owners Global Glide SAB and Smart Repair, this one over an extended distance and from post 9 in the second tier.

Off at 1.4/1 Ecurie D worked between horses and made the lead in lap one before the stands. Driver Bjorn Goop rated the pace and then powered away in the last going with a quick final 640 meters. Race time was 1.12.7kr (fractions 1.11.8kr at the first 500; 1.14.2kr at the 1000 meters, 1.14.4kr at the first 1500 and 1.14.1kr at the 2000 meter mark). Next up for the Jean Pierre Dubois bred colt is reportedly in the Hugo Abergs Memorial.

Brother Bill (4g From Above ) was second for Jorma Kontio and conditioner Timo Nurmos. Third was Ultion Face (4m Joke Face ) for trainer/driver Adrian Kolgjini, and the well-regarded Aetos Kronos was fourth.

Ecurie D

Race Replay - https://www.atgplay.se/lopp/20200715-eskilstuna-v86?id=7

The forementioned Hugo Abergs Memorial so far has an invited list that includes Ble du Gers, Tae Kwon Deo, Racing Mange, Campo Bahio, Cokstike and Ecurie D. That race date is July 28.

Upcoming is also the July 19 St. Michel AJO at Mikkeli. That lineup includes Vernissage Grif, Antonio Tabac, Hotshot Luca, Makethemark, Missle Hill, Moni Viking, Next Direction and Sobel Conway.

The undercard at Eskilstuna today saw the STL Silverdivision (purse to winner 125,000SEK, 1640 meters autostart, 12 starters) go to 42.1/1 odds Maze Runner (5g GH Nemo -Gale Warning-Lindy Lane) timed in 1.10.1kr and reined by Ulf Ohlsson for trainer Maria Tornqvist. Second was Rushmore Face (7g Joke Face) for Adrian Kolgjini and third went to Giant Shadow (7g RC Royalty ) with Bjorn Goop aboard.

Maze Runner

Earlier the Chapel Hill (60,000SEK first prize, 2140 meters autostart, nine starters) went to Heavy Sound (8g Ken Warkentin -Illustre November-Viking Kronos) timed in 1.12.3kr and reined by Kenneth Haugstad for SRF Stable and trainer Daniel Reden.

Nappa Scar (8m Scarlet Knight ) and Who’s Who (6m Maharajah ) trailed the winner. On the Eskilstuna undercard was also the Gregers Minne MalardalsCupen Final (100,000SEK first prize, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters) and Iceland Falls (4f Iceland -Simb Ruby-Alf Palema) scored with Claes Sjostrom up for trainer Hakan Wallberg. This was her first 2020 victory and fourth of her career. Estelle Nordique (6f Real de Lou ) and Lovemore (6f Love You) followed the winner.

Iceland Falls

