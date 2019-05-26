Eelis wins Gr. II Harper Hanovers

Eelis (5g Enjoy Lavec -Mazurka Lavec-Viking Kronos) closed strongly for harness racing reinsman Olli Koivunen to easily defeat then leading Handsome Brad (6m Bred de Veluwe ) handled by Carl Johan Jepson to win the Gr. II International UET Masters Series Harper Hanovers (900,000SEK to winner, 3140 meters distance handicap, 15 startes).

Timo Nurmos trains the winner that now has three wins in six 2019 starts.

His career earnings advanced to 1,580,300SEK. Handsome Brad nearly overcame his 40 meter handicap. Third was Jet Voice (8m Jetstile ) with Lars Anvar Kolle at the lines.



Eelis Wins Harper Hanovers -ATG photo

Earlier on the undercard, the V75 Bronze (250,000SEK to winner,2140 meters autostart, 12 starters) went to 1.11.6kr timed Bucks Tom Burn (6g Ready Cash -Staro Yours Truly-Supergill) with Orjan Kihlstrom up for trainer Daniel Reden.

Vincero’Gar and Ural trailed the winner.

The V75 Silver (300,000SEK first prize, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters) saw Heart Of Steel (5g Cantab Hall -Angel Heikant-Open The Sky) score in 1.11.8kr for trainer/driver Peter Untersteiner. Global Trust and Mr. Golden Quick were next home.

The Klass I and II Finals were on the card as well, both raced over 2140 meters autostart and both with 12 starters.

The Klass I event went to the flashy chestnut Norton Commander (5m Gift Kronos -Push The Button-Love You) with trainer Conrad Lugaue r aboard, timed in 1.11.1kr.

The Klass II race saw the winning Viking Brodde (4g Muscle Hill -Vasterbo My Melody-Super Arnie) come from fourth to first in the late stages for Orjan Kihlstrom and trainer Timo Nurmos . He was clocked in 1.11.4kr.