Eight entered in $200,000 Prix D'Ete Sunday

Trois-Rivieres, Quebec - Eight top four-year-old pacers in North America have entered the C$200,000 Prix D'Ete that will take place this Sunday, August 20, at the Hippodrome 3R.

The post-position draw for the big race will be done live at H3R tonight (Wednesday)to in the winner's circle after the fourth race on the program.

H3R is hosting tonight, the fourth leg of the World Driving Championship in races 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Heading the Prix D'Ete horses is Sintra from the Dave Menary Barn. The son of Mach Three has won $222,000 this year and in his last start won at Mohawk Raceway in 1:48.4.

The fastest of the horses entered is Dr J Hanover from the barn of Tony Alagna. Earlier this season he became the fastest Canadian winner of all-time with his 1:46.4 triumph at Mohawk Raceway.

Michael Vanderkept's Awesomeness comes into the race off a lifetime best 1:50 victory at Mohawk. Also entered off a lifetime best mile is local favorite Sports Authority in 1:52.4 at Rideau Carlton this past weekend.

And the Jimmy Takter Stable has two top horses entered, Western Fame and Roll Away Joe.

"What a great field we have for our Prix D'Ete race," said Claude Vevesque, president of the Quebec Jockey Club. "Top drivers and top horses will make for a superb race on Sunday."

Here are the horses entered in alphabetical order:

Awesomeness (TBA)

Dr J Hanover (Doug McNair)

Lyons Synder (Daniel Dube)

Roll Away Joe (Louis-Philippe Roy)

Sintra (Jody Jamieson)

Sports Authority (Pierre Luc Roy)

Stonebridge Beach (Stephane Bouliot)

Western Fame (Trevor Henry)

The entry box for the remainder of the 15-race card Sunday will be closed Thursday morning at 11:00 am. There will also be the third leg of the C$220,000 Future Star Series for two-year-old pacing colts and fillies.

There is a special first race post time Sunday of 2:30 pm and the Prix D'Ete is scheduled to be raced at 7 pm.

For more information, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.