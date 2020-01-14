Day At The Track

Eight races kicked off another trots year

09:54 PM 13 Jan 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Runners heading for the winning post in smoky conditions in race one,Harness racing
Runners heading for the winning post in smoky conditions in race one
Warragul HRC photo
Smoky conditions greeted participants and spectators for the start of another year of trotting at Warragul today (Monday).
 
There were eight races which produced good contests and fast times, despite some small fields.
 
Gippsland born reinswoman Michelle Phillips returned home from her Bendigo base to drive another winner at the Pacing Bowl after her first success on the track at Warragul's December meeting.
 
Michelle drove the first starter Crocrock to an all the way victory in the fourth race for Bendigo trainer Chris Svanosio.
 

Michelle Phillips all smiles after her winning drive with Crocrock
 
Her victory was the third in a row on the day for female drivers - Shannon O'Sullivan drove Its The Emblem to win the second event for Cranbourne trainer Bill Kucks, while Kate Gath steered Goodtime Pe Rabbit to an all the way victory in the Trotters Handicap for Gruyere horseman Peter Goudie.
 
Top reinsman Greg Sugars and Chris Alford again collected their share of success at the meeting.
 
Alford drove the opening race winner, Say A Prayer, for Longwarry horseman Geoff Walker, along with Heavens Showgirl and Its Longtall Sally for Drouin West's Quinlan stable.
 
Sugars and his wife Jess Tubbs produced the Daily Double with Robert The Bruce and Little Peanut.
 
The two top drivers look set to battle out another driving premiership at Warragul with six meetings remaining in the season.
Next trots at Warragul are on Monday afternoon, February 3rd.
 
 
by Kyle Galley
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Explosive Leggs trots over field
14-Jan-2020 11:01 AM NZDT
Florida horseman Jay Sears, 78, dies
14-Jan-2020 11:01 AM NZDT
Irish Heritage Driver Race set for Big M
14-Jan-2020 07:01 AM NZDT
Entries due for Blooded Horse Winter Sale
14-Jan-2020 07:01 AM NZDT
Ralph M. Torcello, 89, dies
14-Jan-2020 05:01 AM NZDT
Important Ohio Horsemen's Meetings
14-Jan-2020 04:01 AM NZDT
Southwind Amazon can become millionaire
14-Jan-2020 00:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News