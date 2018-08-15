Eight to battle in $200,000 Prix D'Ete at H3R

Trois-Rivieres, QC - The eight finalists have been declared for Sunday's $200,000 Prix D'Ete for four-year-old harness racing pacers at the Hippodrome 3R. The draw for post position will take place at the racetrack Tuesday evening after the fourth race on the betting program.

Trainers Ron Burke and Richard Moreau, each have two horses from their stable entered in the big race. Burke has Filibuster Hanover and Eddard Hanover while Moreau has entered Modern Reflection and American Wiggle.

Also entered is Western Joe for trainer Chris Choate. He has won his last two starts including the $260,000 Sam McKee Memorial against the best pacers in North America and the prior week won at the Meadowland in 1:47.3.

Since the Prix D'Ete's revival at the Hippodrome 3R four years ago, the race has been won twice by Ron Burke horses and twice by Jimmy Takter trainees.

Here is the field in alphabetical order with tentative drivers:

American Wiggle (Tr. Richard Moreau, Dr. Louis Philippe Roy)

Beckhams Z Tam (Tr. Jamie Macomber, Dr. Ricky Macomber)

Blood Line (Tr. Jimmy Takter, Dr. Trevor Henry)

Eddard Hanover (Tr. Ron Burke, Dr. Stephane Brosseau)

Filibuster Hanover (Tr. Ron Burke, Dr. Louis Philippe Roy)

Miso Fast (Tr. Virgil Morgan, Jr., Dr. Daniel Dube)

Modern Reflection (Tr. Richard Moreau, Dr. Louis Philippe Roy)

Western Joe (Tr. Chris Choate, Dr. Doug McNair)

The post position draw takes place Tuesday evening at H3R after the fourth race on the betting card. Final drivers for the race will be declared by Wednesday morning.

Post time for Tuesday's card is 6:30 pm and features five divisions of the second round of the Future Stars Series for two-year-old pacers.

For more information and a free program for Tuesday night, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.