17 colts, one filly enter the Hambletonian

Seventeen colts and a lone filly entered the 93rd Hambletonian, to be raced as two $100,000 elimination heats for the $1 million final on Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, N.J.



Atlanta, a sophomore daughter of Chapter Seven-Hemi Blue Chip, trained and driven by the father-son team of Rick Zeron and Scott Zeron, will attempt to become just the 14th filly to win the Hambletonian title in its 93 years. The last filly to do so was the world champion Continentalvictory in 1996.



Post positions for the Hambletonian heats and the $500,000 final of the Hambletonian Oaks for 3-year-old female trotters will be drawn and morning lines assigned on a Facebook live post-position draw at 2 p.m. (EDT) on the Meadowlands Facebook page and also streamed live on the Meadowlands YouTube channel.



The top-five finishers in each Hambletonian elimination heat will advance to the same-day final later Saturday afternoon. Elimination winners draw for inside posts 1-5 and all other finalists will then be placed in an open draw. There is no Lasix or any race day medication permitted in the eliminations or finals of the Hambletonian Oaks or Hambletonian Open.



The $500,000 Hambletonian Oaks and $1 million Hambletonian will be featured on a live 90-minute broadcast on CBS Sports Network from 4-5:30 p.m. (EDT) on Saturday.



Below is the alpha list of entries to the Hambletonian.

First Leg of the Trotting Triple Crown; 3-Year-Old Colt Trot in 2018 - $1,000,000

ALPHA LIST

Horse Sex Trainer Nominator ALARM DETECTOR C Ben Baillargeon T & E Rankin, C Hamel, S Vena ATLANTA F Rick Zeron Holland Rcg Stb, H Taylor, B Grant, Crawford CLASSICHAP C Trond Smedshammer Purple Haze Stbs LLC CRYSTAL FASHION G Jim Campbell Fashion Farms LLC EVALUATE C Marcus Melander Stall TZ Inc FASHIONWOODCHOPPER C Jim Campbell Fashion Farms LLC FOURTH DIMENSION C Marcus Melander Courant Inc HAT TRICK HABIT C Scott DiDomenico Fred Monteleone Stb LLC LAWMAKER C Anthony MacDonald The Stable Lawmaker Group MET'S HALL C Julie Miller Stroy Inc, Andy Miller Stable Inc PATENT LEATHER C Jim Campbell Fashion Farms LLC SHOSHIE DEO C DeWayne Minor Annemette Minor SIX PACK C Ake Svanstedt Svandstedt, Little E, Stall Kalmar FF, Berg SOUTHWIND CHROME C Paula Wellwood Dreamville Stable TACTICAL LANDING C Jimmy Takter The Tactical Landing Stable WOLFGANG C Jimmy Takter Brixton Medical, Hatfield Stbs, Fair Island Fm YOU KNOW YOU DO C Jimmy Takter Taylor, Order By Stb, Hatfield,Katz, Libfeld Goldband ZEPHYR KRONOS C Jimmy Takter A Libfeld, M Katz, P Soderberg, C Takter

17 Colts and 1 Filly



Hambletonian Day is closing day with a post time of 12:00 noon, and the zenith of the Championship Meet. Fans can follow the next two action-filled weekends at Hambletonian.com, meadowlandsracetrack.com and on Twitter at #Hambo18.