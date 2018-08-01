Day At The Track

17 colts, one filly enter the Hambletonian

03:26 AM 01 Aug 2018 NZST
Seventeen colts and a lone filly entered the 93rd Hambletonian, to be raced as two $100,000 elimination heats for the $1 million final on Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, N.J.

Atlanta, a sophomore daughter of Chapter Seven-Hemi Blue Chip, trained and driven by the father-son team of Rick Zeron and Scott Zeron, will attempt to become just the 14th filly to win the Hambletonian title in its 93 years. The last filly to do so was the world champion Continentalvictory in 1996.

Post positions for the Hambletonian heats and the $500,000 final of the Hambletonian Oaks for 3-year-old female trotters will be drawn and morning lines assigned on a Facebook live post-position draw at 2 p.m. (EDT) on the Meadowlands Facebook page and also streamed live on the Meadowlands YouTube channel.

The top-five finishers in each Hambletonian elimination heat will advance to the same-day final later Saturday afternoon. Elimination winners draw for inside posts 1-5 and all other finalists will then be placed in an open draw. There is no Lasix or any race day medication permitted in the eliminations or finals of the Hambletonian Oaks or Hambletonian Open.

The $500,000 Hambletonian Oaks and $1 million Hambletonian will be featured on a live 90-minute broadcast on CBS Sports Network from 4-5:30 p.m. (EDT) on Saturday.

Below is the alpha list of entries to the Hambletonian.

First Leg of the Trotting Triple Crown; 3-Year-Old Colt Trot in 2018 - $1,000,000

ALPHA LIST

Horse

Sex

Trainer

Nominator

ALARM DETECTOR

C

Ben Baillargeon

T & E Rankin, C Hamel, S Vena

ATLANTA

F

Rick Zeron

Holland Rcg Stb, H Taylor, B Grant, Crawford

CLASSICHAP

C

Trond Smedshammer

Purple Haze Stbs LLC

CRYSTAL FASHION

G

Jim Campbell

Fashion Farms LLC

EVALUATE

C

Marcus Melander

Stall TZ Inc

FASHIONWOODCHOPPER

C

Jim Campbell

Fashion Farms LLC

FOURTH DIMENSION

C

Marcus Melander

Courant Inc

HAT TRICK HABIT

C

Scott DiDomenico

Fred Monteleone Stb LLC

LAWMAKER

C

Anthony MacDonald

The Stable Lawmaker Group

MET'S HALL

C

Julie Miller

Stroy Inc, Andy Miller Stable Inc

PATENT LEATHER

C

Jim Campbell

Fashion Farms LLC

SHOSHIE DEO

C

DeWayne Minor

Annemette Minor

SIX PACK

C

Ake Svanstedt

Svandstedt, Little E, Stall Kalmar FF, Berg

SOUTHWIND CHROME

C

Paula Wellwood

Dreamville Stable

TACTICAL LANDING

C

Jimmy Takter

The Tactical Landing Stable

WOLFGANG

C

Jimmy Takter

Brixton Medical, Hatfield Stbs, Fair Island Fm

YOU KNOW YOU DO

C

Jimmy Takter

Taylor, Order By Stb, Hatfield,Katz, Libfeld Goldband

ZEPHYR KRONOS

C

Jimmy Takter

A Libfeld, M Katz, P Soderberg, C Takter

17 Colts and 1 Filly


Hambletonian Day is closing day with a post time of 12:00 noon, and the zenith of the Championship Meet. Fans can follow the next two action-filled weekends at Hambletonian.com, meadowlandsracetrack.com and on Twitter at #Hambo18.

by Moira Fanning, for the Hambletonian Society 

