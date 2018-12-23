Sunday Groupe winners at Vincennes

December 23, 2018 - Sunday’s superb trots at Paris-Vincennes began with the monte Gr. II Prix Emile Riotteau (purse 120,000€, 2700 meters, nine starters) that for the winner brought an auto-invite to the harness racing classic Prix de Cornulier in late January that will carry at 650,000€ purse.

The winner was 5.2/1 Ekeren (4m Rex Normanus -Queen du Soir) with David Thomain in the irons for breeder/owner/trainer Paul Viel. 9/1 Evangelina Blue (4f Speedy Blue -Happy Blue) was second with Mathieu Mottier, the jockey for trainer J.Ph. Mary. Third went to 13/1 Easy des Racques (4m Rodrigo Jet ) for Anthony Barrier, the even-money favorite Elladora de Forgan and 2.3/1 Etonnant were miscue dq’s. The race time was 1.12.8kr by the now six-time winner of 148,180€I in 19 career outings.

It was an early Christmas this day at Paris-Vincennes.

The Gr.I Prix de Vincennes (monte, 240,000€ purse, 2700 meters, 10 starters three year olds) continued the top level trotting action. The 2.8/1 second choice was the much best this day as Fado du Chene (3m Singalo -Star du Chene) scored for P.Ph. Ploquin. The Julien LeMer trainee was bred and is owned by Claude Guedj and he now has seven career wins in 12 starts for 427,700€ earned. Fado looked the 7/10 favorite Feeling Cash (3m Ready Cash -Royale Star) in the eye as the pair battled alongside for several hundred meters before Fado pulled away mid-stretch. Feeling Cash was handled by jockey Eric Raffin for trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Carlos Lerner. 14/1 Flore de Janeiro (3f Vanishing Point ) was third for Anthony Barrier and owner/trainer Franck Blandin

The Prix Tenor du Baune (Gr. II, purse 120,000€, 2700 meters, ten starters all five year olds) carries an auto-invite to the Prix d’Amerique and Jean Michel Bazire did it again, winning with is new trainee Looking Superb (5m Orlando Vici -Classical Pine) timed in 1.13.3kr after a pocket trip. This one now had career earnings of 139,122€. He is owned in Norway by Kolbjoern O. Selmer, and was off at 2.7/1 despite only a seventh place finish in one prior start in France. Global Trustworthy was dq’d from second and that place was awarded to Davidson du Pont (5m Pacha de Pont ) that Franck Ouvrie teamed for trainer Bazire and off at 12/1. Davidson had previously qualified to the Prix d’Amerique. 18/1 Dark Night Love (5f Royal Lover ) was placed third for trainer Bazire and driver Alexandre Abrivard. Unique Juni was 80/1 and placed fourth with Gabriele Gelormini up.

Thomas H. Hicks