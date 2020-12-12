Elder eyes big night for family

Louth Park harness racing trainer Darren Elder believes Miss Piggy Wiggy is the stable's best hope at Newcastle Paceway on what could be a big night for his family on Saturday.
Darren's son, Brad Elder, will drive Bright Energy - owned and bred by his uncle, Michael Elder - in the group 1 Blacks A Fake at Albion Park. It will be the 22-year-old reinsman's grand circuit debut.
At Menangle, Darren has Shannonstheman in the group 3 Christmas Gift Final from gate two. And at Newcastle. he has Sundowner Shannon in race six, while his daughter, Melanie Elder, has Valoroso Hanover (race one) and Miss Piggy Wiggy (eight) competing.
"They are all going pretty good," Darren said.
"If they get the right run, they'll be right in it.
"Probably the pick of them is the pig, she's probably going the best. She's been nice and consistent and is getting better every time she goes around."
Shannonstheman led and stuck on for second in his heat last week at Menangle. Arma Hotshot was the dominant winner from back in the field and has gate nine for the final.
"It's a pretty tough race but he if gets a nice run, he should be thereabouts at the finish," Darren said. "Arma Hotshot was always the one to beat and it got the good run, but we've got the draw this week and it's out wider. We've just got to keep hoping we got the right run."
"It's a pretty even race all round.
"We were in front and left alone last week, whereas he might be better chasing on a big track like that. But he went faster again than he's gone before, so he's improving all the time."
