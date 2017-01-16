€120,000 Gr. II Prix Gelinotte at Vincennes

January 15, 2017 - Today’s Prix de Belgique festivities began with harness racing monte action and the Gr. II Prix Gelinotte.

Cenora (5f Blue Dream -Nalara) took today’s opener, the Prix de Castera-Venduzan (monte, purse €46,000, 2175 meters, eight starters). Mathieu Mottier was in the irons for this 1.13.6kr timed victory. Dominique Mottier is owner/trainer/breeder of the fine mare. Second was 2.9/1 Cannelle de Pipan (5f Singalo -Pour d’Aube) with Adrien Lamy up for trainer Bruno Marie, and third was 2.3/1 Calypso Queen (5f Scipion du Goutier -Dan’s Girl) with Franck Nivard aboard.

The co-featured Gr. II Prix Gelinotte (purse €120,000, 2700 meters, nine starters) went to 1.15kr timed rallying 9.4/1 Elea Madrik (3f Goetmals Wood -Ouelea Madrik). William Bigeon reined and trains the winner that Cl. Ghedj owns and Emmanuel Leclerc bred. Even-money favorite Erming d’Oliverie (3f Scipion du Coutier -These d’Oliverie) held second for Franck Nivard, trainer Franck Leblanc and breeder/owner Ecurie de l’Oliverie. 10.7/1 Elisione Mag (3f Qualker Jet -Perla du Ravary) was third for David Thomain.

The Prix Jura (purse €75,000, 2100 meters autostart, 18 starters) producing a driving finish with the victory to 22.7/1 odds Tamisso (10g Nobody du Chene -Hastavissa). David Thomain teamed the R. Jaffrelot trainee that is owned by breeder Patrick Gerard Cavey. 11/1 Venus de Bailly (8f Chaillot -Oceane de Bailly) was second for Franck Ouvrie and 3.8/1 Ultra de Vindecy (9g Jasmin de Flore -Nora The Best) took third for Eric Raffin. The 7/2 favorite Unbridled Charm was unplaced.