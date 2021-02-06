Day At The Track

Electric blitz secures Boots Bonanza

11:38 PM 06 Feb 2021 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Boots Electric winning at Melton, Harness racing
Boots Electric winning at Melton
Stuart McCormick photo

A Boots Electric home straight barrage landed trainers Sonya Smith and Anthony Butt the Group 1 DNR Logistics 4YO Bonanza at Tabcorp Park Melton tonight.

The son of Somebeachsomewhere sprinted over the top his more fancied rivals at cricket score odds for a 1.8-metre win in a slick 1:51.2.

Sugars’ first 4YO Bonanza triumph landed Butt and Smith, as well as Sugars, early doubles on Hunter Cup night.

It also obtained Boots Electric a ticket in the $200,000 Chariots of Fire at Menangle on February 20.

“He’s been a very consistent horse, like most of the stable (Butt and Smith),” Sugars said.

“They do a wonderful job. Their horses are always immaculate.

“Ants was pretty upbeat about this horse’s chances pre-race. I would have liked him to have drawn better, but he said if the breaks come your way, he’ll go good, and he was spot on.”

Three-fence for most of the race, Boots Electric benefited from a solid tempo up front.

Sugars had to extricate the eventual winner from a tricky position late but once he saw daylight, those Boots were made for pouncing.

“It was just a matter of finding that gap,” Sugars said.

Pacifico Dream produced yet another brave run to finish in second place for Kate and Andy Gath, while Sofia Arvidsson and Matthew Craven combined with Kowalski Analysis to finish in third, ahead of the winner’s stablemate Perfect Stride.

 

HRV - Cody Winnell

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Alexa Skye powers clear in feature
06-Feb-2021 17:02 PM NZDT
Beissinger Memorial Medley underway
06-Feb-2021 12:02 PM NZDT
Aldrich just one win away from 8,000
06-Feb-2021 11:02 AM NZDT
Long shot upsets in Meadows Open
06-Feb-2021 11:02 AM NZDT
Msamrcasweethart A takes feature pace
06-Feb-2021 10:02 AM NZDT
Pocono cancels opening day card
06-Feb-2021 08:02 AM NZDT
Lower takeout, higher minimums benefit players
06-Feb-2021 07:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News