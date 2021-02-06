Electric blitz secures Boots Bonanza

A Boots Electric home straight barrage landed trainers Sonya Smith and Anthony Butt the Group 1 DNR Logistics 4YO Bonanza at Tabcorp Park Melton tonight.

The son of Somebeachsomewhere sprinted over the top his more fancied rivals at cricket score odds for a 1.8-metre win in a slick 1:51.2.

Sugars’ first 4YO Bonanza triumph landed Butt and Smith, as well as Sugars, early doubles on Hunter Cup night.

It also obtained Boots Electric a ticket in the $200,000 Chariots of Fire at Menangle on February 20.

“He’s been a very consistent horse, like most of the stable (Butt and Smith),” Sugars said.

“They do a wonderful job. Their horses are always immaculate.

“Ants was pretty upbeat about this horse’s chances pre-race. I would have liked him to have drawn better, but he said if the breaks come your way, he’ll go good, and he was spot on.”

Three-fence for most of the race, Boots Electric benefited from a solid tempo up front.

Sugars had to extricate the eventual winner from a tricky position late but once he saw daylight, those Boots were made for pouncing.

“It was just a matter of finding that gap,” Sugars said.

Pacifico Dream produced yet another brave run to finish in second place for Kate and Andy Gath, while Sofia Arvidsson and Matthew Craven combined with Kowalski Analysis to finish in third, ahead of the winner’s stablemate Perfect Stride.