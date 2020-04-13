Elian Web and Coogan both win

Finland bred harness racing gelding Elian Web (8g Like A Prayer -E.L. Dolly-Conway Hall) captured today’s Paralympiatravet Leg 3 at Romme, covering the 2140 meter autostart course in 1.13.1kr. Jorma Kontio teamed the Katja Melkko trainee to his third win in four 2020 starts and raised his career slate to 25-10-10 in 63 outings.

His life earnings are now 6,756,367SEK, He was off at 9.36/1. Sorbet (9m Super Photo Kosmos ) was second for Orjan Kihlstrom and Milliondollarrhyme (6g Ready Cash ) took third for trainer Fredrik B.Larsson.

The undercard’s V75 Silver saw 3.57/1 Coogan (6g Donato Hanover -Warrawee Lassie-Kadabra) scored in 1.14.1kr over this 2640 meters autostart distance. Orjan Kihlstrom teamed the Daniel Reden trainee to his third straight win in as many 2020 appearances.



Coogan -PMU photo

This was also his 12 th career win now for 1,088,873SEK earned. Mellby Glader (5g Going Kronos ) was second for Per Lennartsson and pacesetter Grainfield Aiden (6g Andover Hall ) was third for Hannu Korpi. This race followed heavy rain the required track conditioning.

Earlier was the STL Klass I (110,000SEK first prize, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters). Here the 2.6/1 Don Fanucci Zet (4m Hard Livin -Kissed by the West-Western Terror) scored easily for the Kihlstrom/Reden team.



Don Fanucci Zet -PMU photo

Stall Zet owns the six time career winner in only eight starts that is a double winner in 2020. He was clocked in 1.13.4kr and was impressive. Note he is from a pacing mare that was acquired in 2012 by Brixton Medical. She is an unraced daughter of the US$207,523 winner Kissed By A Fool by Jennas Beach Boy . This one took a record of 1:53.1f. Trailing the winner today was Big Shot (4g Maharajah ) and Next Limit (6g SJs Caviar).

Bon Ego (6f Maharajah -Stella Beova-Gigant Neo) took the STL Bronze (110,000SEK to the winner, 1640 meters autostart, 12 starters) after the heavy rains mentioned before, clocked in 1.13.1kr, for Jorma Kontio and trainer Bjorn Rocklinger. This was his ninth career win in 28 starts now for 928,000SEK earned. She was off at 10/1 and bested Jefferson Dotcom (8g Olimede ) and Click Bait (4m Cantab Hall ).

Earlier was an STL Klass I event (3140 meters autostart, 110,000SEK to the winner, 12 starters) and the gate to wire impressive winner was 1.15.4kr timed Tengil Face (5g Joke Face -Makeasignofpeace-Life Sign) with Erik Adielsson up for trainer Adrian Kolgjini. This was his second 2020 victory in eight starts.



Tengil Face -PMU photo