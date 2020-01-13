Elian Web beats Propulsion at Bergsaker

Today at Bergsaker, Sweden was the Zoogins STL Gold, raced over 2140 meters autostart, for a purse to the winner of 150,000SEK.

Elian Web (9g Like A Prayer-EL Dolly-Conway Hall), off at 4.14/1, scored easily on the front end timed in 1.12.4kr, with Jorma Kontio at the lines. Melkko Katja trains this now winner 23 times in 59 starts for 6,275,867SEK earned.

The 1.28/1 favorite Propulsion (9m Muscle Hill-Danae), handled by Orjan Kihlstrom for trainer Daniel Reden, was second in what was to be a prep for the Prix d’Amerique.

He was clocked in 1.12.6kr after briefly challenging the leader on the final lap. He fell back, dropped to the pocket and trailed the winner home in the lane. 80/1 Narold Vox (11g Orlando Vici) was third for Mats Djuse.