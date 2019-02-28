Elian Web victorious in Europe

Saturday’s V5 action was at Bergsaker and the aged trotters raced in the V75 Gold (200,000SEK to winner 2140 meters autostart).

The 1.13.4kr timed winner was 4.3/1 odds Elian Web (7g Like A Prayer - EL Dolly-Conway Hall) reined by Jorma Kontio for trainer Katja Melkko, to his 20th career win in 43 appearances, now for 5,083,700SEK earned. 24.3/1 outsider Nappa Scar (7m Scarlet Knight -Butterfly Player-Pearsall Hanover) took second for Per Lennartsson ahead of 6/1 Queer Fish (10g Varenne - Gambari-Victory Dream) with Ulf Eriksson up. Fourth went to 39.4/1 Kadett CD (12m Scarlet Knight-Kiss Of Life-Tenor de Baune).

Saturday at Kincsem Park was he featured Wind Scot DIJ (purse 600,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) and it produced an explosive finish with the victory to 5/1 Uptown Boy M (6g Cigar Dan-Malhana Serey) handled by Ferenc Nagy III for trainer Balazs Juhasz.

Race time was 1.19.3kr as the winner bested six rivals in the picture with second to Ujrczz! (6m Maximus Lindy) and driver Sandor Turbucz for the trainer Laszlo Kolozsi. Third was Trencsen (7m Ata Star L) with trainer Istvan Papp at the lines.



Uptown Boy M -Kincsem Park and ATG photos Uptown Boy M -Kincsem Park and ATG photos