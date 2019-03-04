Day At The Track

Eligibles for Levy & Matchmaker announced

03:16 PM 04 Mar 2019 NZDT
Yonkers Raceway, Harness Racing
Yonkers Raceway

YONKERS, NY, Sunday, March 3, 2019 -- Yonkers Raceway's 2019 harness racing stakes season begins Monday night (March 4th)--weather permitting--with the opening round of the Petticoat Pacing Series.

The series, for three and four-year-old young ladies who are/were non-winners of four races and/or $40,000 through last Dec. 1st, offers four, $20,000, first-round events.

That's the same set-up for the gentlemen's companion series, the Sagamore Hill, which gets underway Tuesday night (March 5th).

Both the Petticoat and Sagamore Hill offer three prelim legs leading to $50,000-added finals March 25th (girls) and 26th (boys), respectively.

Eligibles have been announced for Yonkers' premier older pacing soirees, the Blue Chip Matchmaker and George Morton Levy Memorial.

The Matchmaker attracted 43 of the sport's preeminent mares, while the Levy numbered 55 male Free-For-Allers (see accompanying lists).

Those rich events begin their respective six-week runs Friday and Saturday evenings, March 15th (Matchmaker) and 16th (Levy).

For all the eligibles click on the following links;

Blue Chip Matchmaker

George Morton Levy Memorial

Frank Drucker

