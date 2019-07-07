Day At The Track

Eliminations for the Lawrence B. Sheppard Pace

03:29 PM 07 Jul 2019 NZST
Columbo, harness racing
Columbo
Rosie Siri Photo

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, July 6, 2019 - Yonkers Raceway's Saturday night harness racing (July 6th) offered a look into the future.

A trio of $25,000 eliminations for the Lawrence B. Sheppard Pace saw 18 (after one defection) 2-year-olds (17 colts and one gelding) vie for an invite to next Saturday night's (July 13th) $120,250 finale.

Columbo (Eric Goodell, $26.60), from post position No. 3, won the fastest of the elims, sitting the loosest of pockets as lone gelding Freedom Warrior (Jordan Stratton) was a wild horse...as defined by runaway intervals of :27.1, 54.4 and 1:23.4.

Columbo predictably closed ranks and went by, winning by a length-and-a-quarter in a purse-debuting 1:54. Freedom Warrior held second, while a steppy 3-4 choice Hunter Hill (Tyler Buter) found his best stride late for third.

For fourth choice Columbo, a son of Sweet Lou owned by Ken Jacbos and trained by Gareth Dowse, he led exotics of $164 (exacta), $339.50 (triple) and $1,181 (superfecta).

The other elims were won by...

--American Rebel (by American Ideal); co-owners (trainer) Rob Harmon,Robert Robinson/driver Stratton; (first life win) 1:57.1/$8.30;

--Save Me a Dance (by Heston Blue Chip): owner Robert Key/trainer Andrew Harris/driver Jason Bartlett; (life-best) 1:55.2/$6.40.

The eight finalists include the three elimination winners plus Freedom Warrior, Han Solo, Hunter Hill, Level Up and Manticore.

Open draw for the Sheppard Pace takes places Monday afternoon (July 8th).

Saturday night's pair of $46,000 Open Handicaps were won by...

--(Pace), Micky Gee N (Stratton, $8.90) in a life-best 1:50.1;

Micky Gee N

--(Trot), Eye ofa Tiger AS (catch-driver Goodell, $5.70) in 1:54.3.

Eye ofa Tiger AS

Frank Drucker

