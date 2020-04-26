Eliminations of the prestigious Queen Silvias

Alaska Kronos (by Trixton) seen here in earlier victory

April 24, 2020 - Four eliminations of the prestigious harness racing Queen Silvias took place this day at Aby, Sweden, each offering a purse of 24,018€ and raced over the 2140 meter autostart course.

The top three finishers of each elim advanced to the finale in May.

Alaska Kronos (4f Trixton -Illinois- Donerail ) opened these races with a 1.13.5kr victory as the 7/10 favorite with Orjan Kihlstrom up for Stall Zet and trainer Daniel Reden.

3.2/1 Sashay My Way (4f Muscle Massive -Fancy- Conway Hall ) was next for Adrian Kolgjini.

This one was bred in the USA by Millstream Inc.

Third was 21/1 MBS Pretty Girl (4f Scarlet Knight ).

The finale lineup is shown below along with the race recaps of the other eliminations.

Alaska Kronos

Dontlooseallmoney (4f Bold Eagle -Victory Dancer- Chocolatier ) took her elim clocked in 1.12.8kr for trainer/driver Jim Oscarsson and Stall Perfectum.

This was her sixth career win in 20 starts and she was off at 2.9/1.

The 1.9/1 favorite Diani Zet (4f Hard Livin -Marsia LB- Windsongs Legacy ) was second for the Kihlstrom/Reden/Stall Zet team and 40/1 Schweppes (4f Muscle Hill -Swept To Victory- SJs Caviar ) was third for Erik Adielsson.

Dontlooseallmoney

In the second of four elims, the 34/1 outsider Residual Thrust (4f Scarlet Knight-Vista d’Eronville-Offshore Dream) scored a narrow victory in 1.13.5kr with Erik Adielsson up for owner/trainer Stefan Melander. 67/1 Gobi Princess (4f Muscle Mass-Mrs D-Chocolatier) was second for trainer/driver Andre Eklundh and 3.9/1 Grande Diva Sisu (4f Ready Cash-Super Model-Daguet Rapide) took the third ticket to the finale for Per Nordstrom, also her trainer.

Residual Thrust

The last elim went to 20/1 Tonique (4f Love You -Revenique- Revenue ) timed in 1.13.0kr with trainer Ake Lindbom at the lines for owner Bjorn Wedenberg.

The 4/10 favorite Ganga Bae (4f Muscle Hill -Alexia As- Conway Hall ) was second for Jorma Kontio and trainer Stefan Melander.

Stall Courant AB owns this one.

Third was7.9/1 Mahma Lane (4f Maharajah -Margo Hall- Like A Prayer with trainer Peter Untersteiner up.

Tonique

Earlier on the card was the three-year old Euro Classic Next Year (purse 12,367€, 2140 meters autostart, five starters).

The easy winner was 2.49/1 Thai Sansa (3f Muscle Hill -Toffifee D- Great Challenger ) for trainer Bo Westergaard timed in 1.14.1kr.

Chiffchaff (3f From Above -Swinging Single- Going Kronos ) was next for Erik Adielsson.

The day’s Quinte+ was the Coin Perdue for mares (purse 8,108€, 2140 meters autostart, 14 starters) and 1.9/1 Alhambra Mail (4f Nad Al Sheba -Foira SM Spin- Lemon Dra ) scored in 1.14.2kr.

Southwind Queen (4f Muscle Hill -Sensual Hall- Garland Lobell ) was second for Peter Ingves.

The exact order Quinte+ payoff was 26,525,60€.

This morning the grande trotting mare Lisa America (15f Varenne -Zagabria Dei- Victory Dream -Donnina), bred in Italy and a career winner of 1.445,676€, died this morning while giving birth to a Ready Cash foal that was also lost.

At time of her death Lisa America was owned by SRF Stable.

Lisa was bred by Guida Italia Srl and raced by the late Lou Guida and trainer Jerry Riordan throughout her career.

She had a 22-7-9 slate in 65 career starts with her last appearance being in the 2012 Prix d’Amerique when she was injured in the final bend.

She won the Prix de Milan, Grand Prix d’Europa and many other fast class events in France, Italy and elsewhere in Europe while taking a 1.10.1kr record.

Her maternal family includes Joie de Vie, that was an exceptional trotter in the USA at age three (winner of Canadian Trotting Classic, Currier And Ives, Dexter Cup, Stanley Dancer Trot, Yonkers Trot, second in Colonial Trot, Hambletonian, World Trotting Derby); as well her first dam’s other offspring such as Guida America, OK America, Radysin America and Top Gun America.

She left many fond memories for her race fans and her connections.

Lisa America

Thomas H. Hicks