Elims for Rooney,Lismore Paces

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, May 18, 2019--They were lacking in quantity, but there was some quality to be found Saturday night (May 18th) during the harness racing eliminations for winning Yonkers Raceway's Art Rooney and Lismore Paces.

The 29th Rooney began with two, six-horse $40,000 elims for the 3-year-old colts and geldings.

Odds-on Air Force Hanover (Dave Miller, $2.20) won the first elimination, though with few style points. Away from post position No. 2, he controlled (:27.4, :56.2, 1:24.2, 1:52.4) after taking over from Captain Malicious (Mark MacDonald).

Air Force Hanover did have to hold off a long, first-up Buddy Hill (Brian Sears). The 2Â½-length lead in and out of the final turn was a diminishing neck, with Price Hanover (Dan Dube) third and Captain Malicious fourth.

Goldberg (Montrell Teague) was an unlucky fifth, sitting a trapped three-hole behind a tiring pocket-sitter and a gapping second-over number...both of whom beat him to the line.

For Air Force Hanover, a son of Somebeachsomewhere co-owned by County Club Acres, Joe Sbrocco, Richard Lombardo & W. J. Donovan and trained by Brian Brown, it was his second win and three seasonal starts. The exacta paid $26.40, the triple returned $127 and the superfecta paid $343.50.

The second elim for the Rooney saw Bettor's Wish (Dexter Dunn, $5) stuff 3-4 favorite Blood Money (Scott Zeron) in behind, then go the distance. From post No. 3, he laid down intervals of :28, :57.2, 1:26.1 and 1:53.2, easily handling his pocketed rival by a length-and-a-quarter.

Rollwithpapajoe (Joe Bongiorno) sat a three-hole and photoed a first-up Branquinho (Tyler Buter) for third

For second choice Bettor's Wish, a Bettor's Delight colt co-owned by (trainer) Chris Ryder, Bella Racing, Fair Island Farm and Kenneth Solomon, he's won both of his '19 tries. The exacta paid $9.30, the triple returned $14.80 and the superfecta paid $33.80.



Bettor's Wish --Mike Lizzi photo

The companion event, the 15th Lismore for soph fillies, offered two, $20,000 eliminations race, though the first of those didn't eliminated anyone.

A quartet of lasses (after a defection) had Annie Hill (Sears, $2.90) move from last, then pick off pace-setting As Time Goes By (Jordan Stratton) by a neck in 1:55.4. Privacy Hanover (Jason Bartlett) was third and Mi Nina Bonita (Brent Holland) fourth.

The second elim was won by Queen of the Pride (Stratton, $2.40)--from post No. 2--assuming the lead early and going the route (:27.2, :56, 1:24.4, 1:53.2). Bestseller Hanover (Bartlett) moved from third and was a solid second, beaten three-quarters of a length.

Rockn' Philly (Victor Kirby) was a belated third and Rock N McRoll (Dube) snapping Blue Ivy (Sears) for fourth.

The open draws for both the Lismore ($109,234) and Rooney ($300,000) take place Monday afternoon (May 20th) in ad advance of the Saturday, May 25th, finals.

Saturday night's pair of $44,000 Open Handicaps were won by...

--Trot--Swansea (Bongiorno, $8.20) in 1:56,

--Pace--Mac's Jackpot (Dunn, $5.40) in 1:52.

BY FRANK DRUCKER

Publicity Director