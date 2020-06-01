Elite race undercard winners

Golden Tricks, Hell Bent For AM, Ecurie D, Hambo Transs R, Stepping Spaceboy all won on the harness racing Elite Race Undercard.

The Gr. II Delicious Granges (purse 300,000SEK to winner, 1640 meters autostart, 10 starters all female four year olds) began the top trotting action on Elitloppet Day at Solvalla undervard. Golden Tricks (4f Trixton -Golden Goose-SJs Photo) scored in a close verdict timed in 1.11.0kr for pilot Orjan Kihlstrom.

Daniel Reden trains this Stall Zet owned mare that won for the eighth time in 30 starts, now for 2,819,493SEK. Dontlooseallmoney (4f Bold Eagle -Victory Dancer-Chocolatier) was second for Jim Oscarsson and third was Tonique (4f Love You -Revenique-Revenue) for Ake Lindblom.



Golden Tricks

Hell Bent For AM (3m Muscle Hill -Naida Nof-Supergill) was next and he took the Hakan Wallner Memorial (Breeders Course Three Year Olds, 1,000,000SEK to the winner, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters) with an impressive score in 1.11.9kt.

Orjan Kihlstrom teamed this Stefan Melander trainee that Stall Courant AB owns. The winner is unbeaten in three 2020 starts and he now has earnings of 1,580,442SEK. Off at 1.7/1 odds, he bested Bolero Gar (3m Varenne -Nike Gar-Windsongs Legacy) with Jorma Kontio aboard for trainer Timo Nurmos. Natorp Bo (3m Andover Hall-Ocean Dream-Dream Vacation) was third with Kim Eriksson up.



Hell Bent AM

The four-year old males contested the Manhammars Elitloppshinngstar (purse 91,203€ with 500,000SEK to the winner, 1640 meters autostart, 10 starters) and Ecurie D (4m Infinitif -To Soon-Muscles Yankee) recorded his tenth consecutive win to remain undefeated.

He scored in wire to wire fashion timed in a record 1.09.2kr. Erik Adielsson teamed the Frode Hamre trainee that was bred by J.P. Dubois, in the best Franco-American manner, and is owned by Global Glide AB and Smart Repair AM. Ecurie D now has earned 2,095,625SEK in his brief and brilliant career. Click Bait (4m Cantab Hall -Fun At Parties-Lindy Lane) was second for Per Lennartsson and trainer Stefan Melander and his Stall TZ. Ultion Face (4m Joke Face -Crois d’Am-Love You) took third for Adrian Kolgjini.



Ecurie D

The Monteeliten Gr. II International (200,000 SEK to winner, 1640 meters autostart, monte, 10 starters) produced a solid 1.10.5kr victory for Hambo Transs R (10g Love You -Bewitched-Cantab Hall) with Michelle Monster in the irons for trainer Paul Hagoort and Stal Mille Fleurs BVC of Holland. The winner recorded his tenth career win in 33 starts. Galactica (8f Super Photo Kosmos ) was second for jockey Anna Erixon with third to Rajesh Face (7g Raja Mirchi ) for Sofia Adolfsson.



Hambo Transs R

The Thermia (100,000SEK to the winner, 1640 meters autostart, 10 starters) lead up to the Elite Trace Finale. This one saw Stepping Spaceboy (7m Dream Vacation -Stepping Space-Fast Photo) win in gate to wire fashion for trainer/driver Wim Paal and owner Santese SRL. This was the 15th career win in 65 starts for the Spaceboy that was clocked in 1.10.4kr. Dreammoko (7f Timoko ) was second for Bjorn Goop and Forfantone AM (5m Muscle Hill -Tamla Celeber-Cantab Hall) was third with Torbjorn Jansson up.



Stepping Spaceboy

ATG, PMU, Solvalla Trav files/photos