Elitlopp Tour 2018 - Sweden

The Elitlopp is not just one of the greatest trotting events in the world, but it is also like a folk festival, comparable to the Little Brown Jug in America. It’s held in Stockholm, one of the most beautiful cities in the world at a time when Sweden is enjoying the full bloom of springtime.



Sixteen of the best trotters from around Europe and North America compete in two elimination heats and a final all in the same day. Past Elitlopp champions include Moni Maker, Mack Lobell, and Peace Corps as well as Europeans stars such as Varenne, Victory Tilly and Timoko. You will be able to enjoy some of the greatest trotting action you’ll ever see and hear the roar of more than 30,000 trotting devotees.



Moreover, you will also tour Stockholm, often called “the Venice of the North” because of the crisp, clean waters that give the city it´s unique character. In late May, Stockholm enjoys almost 20 hours of daylight and wonderful weather, so the trotting action on the track and the sights of the city combined make this trip a truly memorable experience.

