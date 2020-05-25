Day At The Track

Elitloppet 2020 draw complete

07:00 AM 25 May 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
2020 Elitloppet
2020 Elitloppet

May 24, 2020 

The 2020 Elitloppet draw is complete with its two harness racing elimination heats set for next Sunday.

The first blue division includes Elian Web, Cokstile and Propulsion (from post eight).

Billie de Montfort drew post two and is reunited with her pilot Gabriele Gelormini.

The second green elimination includes probable favorite Vivid Wise As along with Missile Hill and Earl Simon (from post eight).

Vivid Wise As was a recent transfer from Alessandro Gocciadoro to the Goop training stable.

Thomas H. Hicks

 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Saratoga Harness Racing terminates agreement
25-May-2020 07:05 AM NZST
Opening day at What Cheer
24-May-2020 06:05 AM NZST
Explosive opening night at Scioto Downs
24-May-2020 04:05 AM NZST
Opening night card set at Northfield Park
24-May-2020 04:05 AM NZST
Special Roosevelt Raceway zoom broadcast
24-May-2020 02:05 AM NZST
Applications available for Finkelson Scholarships
23-May-2020 06:05 AM NZST
New York Sire Stakes shares update
23-May-2020 04:05 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News