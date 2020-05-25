Elitloppet 2020 draw complete

May 24, 2020

The 2020 Elitloppet draw is complete with its two harness racing elimination heats set for next Sunday.

The first blue division includes Elian Web, Cokstile and Propulsion (from post eight).

Billie de Montfort drew post two and is reunited with her pilot Gabriele Gelormini.

The second green elimination includes probable favorite Vivid Wise As along with Missile Hill and Earl Simon (from post eight).

Vivid Wise As was a recent transfer from Alessandro Gocciadoro to the Goop training stable.