Day At The Track

Elitloppet weekend – Something special

07:46 AM 26 May 2017 NZST
Solvalla Racetrack
Solvalla Racetrack

May 25, 2017 - Elitloppet weekend is something special, highlighted by the May 26 Elitauktion, May 27 Sweden Cup and May 28 Elitloppet, surrounded by partying, networking and exploring in a superb harness racing environment.

Below you will find catalog and program links.

The yearling sale is interesting to me as it includes offspring of Bold Eagle, Ready Cash, Timoko, Bird Parker, Muscle Hill and the memorable Googoo Gaagaa.

Click here for the Catalog.

Click here for the Auction Company site that will have live feed.

Example catalog page follows. There are 94 head in the book and six outs so far.

The race program links follow. Enjoy!!!

Click here for the Sweden Cup Day May 27

Click here for the Elitloppet Day May 28

Thomas H. Hicks

