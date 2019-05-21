Elitloppet and Sweden Cup 2019 entrants

The 2019 Elitloppet harness racing field is now set as shown below for May 26 th at Solvalla.

The Jean-Michel Bazire trainees Looking Superb and Aubrion du Gers will be driven by Ake Svanstedt and Jos. Verbeeck respectively.

This pair are among the favorites along with Readly Express and Propulsion that drew in separate eliminations.

Elim 1 Elitloppet

Makethemark, Ulf Ohlsson

Disco Volante, Jorma Kontio

Double Exposure, Erik Adielsson

Next Direction, Ilkka Nurmonen

Looking Superb, Ake Svanstedt (JM Bazire trainer)

Uza Josselyn, Gabriele Gelormini

Readly Express, Bjorn Goop

Sorbet, Carl Johan Jepson

Elim 2 Elitloppet

Aubrion du Gers, Jos. Verbeeck (JM Bazire trainer)

Milligan’s School, Ulf Eriksson

Bahia Quesnot, Junior Guelpa

Day Or Night In, Johan Untersteiner

Propulsion, Orjan Kihlstrom

Milliondollarrhyme, Fredrik B. Larsson

Heavy Sound, Kenneth Haugstad

Dijon, Romain Derieux

The Sweden Cup lineup is set for May25 at Solvalla, with three eliminations. Cyber Lane. Arazi Boko, Dante Boko and Pastore Bob are among the likely favored starters.



