Elitloppet and Sweden Cup 2019 entrants

The 2019 Elitloppet harness racing field is now set as shown below for May 26 th at Solvalla.
The Jean-Michel Bazire trainees Looking Superb and Aubrion du Gers will be driven by Ake Svanstedt and Jos. Verbeeck respectively.
This pair are among the favorites along with Readly Express and Propulsion that drew in separate eliminations.
Elim 1 Elitloppet
Makethemark, Ulf Ohlsson
Disco Volante, Jorma Kontio
Double Exposure, Erik Adielsson
Next Direction, Ilkka Nurmonen
Looking Superb, Ake Svanstedt (JM Bazire trainer)
Uza Josselyn, Gabriele Gelormini
Readly Express, Bjorn Goop
Sorbet, Carl Johan Jepson
Elim 2 Elitloppet
Aubrion du Gers, Jos. Verbeeck (JM Bazire trainer)
Milligan’s School, Ulf Eriksson
Bahia Quesnot, Junior Guelpa
Day Or Night In, Johan Untersteiner
Propulsion, Orjan Kihlstrom
Milliondollarrhyme, Fredrik B. Larsson
Heavy Sound, Kenneth Haugstad
Dijon, Romain Derieux
The Sweden Cup lineup is set for May25 at Solvalla, with three eliminations. Cyber Lane. Arazi Boko, Dante Boko and Pastore Bob are among the likely favored starters.