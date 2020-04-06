Ellie and Ricky - Face to face

by Dave Di Somma

On January 3 Ellie Barron played a part in saving Ricky May’s life.

He had just collapsed in the sulky and fell to the track when driving A. G. White Socks in the Central Otago Cup at Omakau.

Ellie Barron, a trained physiotherapist, was quickly on the scene and administered CPR until the paramedics took over.

Thanks to her actions, Ricky May has recovered to the point where he is back working on the family farm and is confident of a return to driving when racing resumes post lockdown.

The winner of 2949 races (the third highest in NZ) May has won the New Zealand Cup seven times while Clark is the third generation of her family to be involved in harness racing. She’s a Junior Driver with 38 wins since starting her driving career in 2018.

In this video May and Barron talk face to face for the first time since that day.​