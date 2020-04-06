Day At The Track

Ellie and Ricky - Face to face

02:12 PM 06 Apr 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

by Dave Di Somma

On January 3 Ellie Barron played a part in saving Ricky May’s life.

He had just collapsed in the sulky and fell to the track when driving A. G. White Socks in the Central Otago Cup at Omakau.

Ellie Barron, a trained physiotherapist, was quickly on the scene and administered CPR until the paramedics took over. 

Thanks to her actions, Ricky May has recovered to the point where he is back working on the family farm and is confident of a return to driving when racing resumes post lockdown.

The winner of 2949 races  (the third highest in NZ) May has won the New Zealand Cup seven times while Clark is the third generation of her family to be involved in harness racing.  She’s a Junior Driver with 38 wins since starting her driving career in 2018.

In this video May and Barron talk face to face for the first time since that day.​

 

Harness Racing New Zealand

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

COVID-19 impact on Yonker's horsemen
06-Apr-2020 08:04 AM NZST
Experienced general help wanted
05-Apr-2020 09:04 AM NZST
Racetracks and Horsemen Associations
04-Apr-2020 09:04 AM NZDT
SOA to waive insurance payments
04-Apr-2020 09:04 AM NZDT
Important SBA programs for consideration
04-Apr-2020 09:04 AM NZDT
Foiled Again's 2013 Breeders Crown victory
04-Apr-2020 01:04 AM NZDT
New simulcasting product - Sky Racing World
04-Apr-2020 00:04 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News